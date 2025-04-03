Georgia Congressman Takes Aim at ATF Overreach by Introducing ‘SHORT Act’

(José Niño, Headline USA) A Georgia congressman wants to protect gun owners from excessive harassment from the ATF.

Last Thursday, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-GA, introduced the SHORT Act, or Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today Act, which would repeal certain provisions of the National Firearms Act (NFA).

This bill would specifically target regulations on short-barreled rifles (SBRs), short-barreled shotguns (SBSs), and “any other weapons” (AOWs). Its purpose is to eliminate what Cylde views as unconstitutional taxation, registration, and regulation imposed by the NFA.

The legislation would also prevent the ATF from imposing similar restrictions in the future.

On Monday, Clyde made the case for his bill on X:

“The Biden-Harris Administration weaponized the draconian NFA to turn law-abiding Americans—including disabled veterans—with pistol-braced firearms into criminals.

The SHORT Act provides a permanent solution to end this tyranny.

Congress must act to protect our #2A rights.”

Clyde has introduced the SHORT Act several times in Congress in an effort to protect gun rights.

During the 117th Congress (2021-2022), Clyde introduced the SHORT Act on Sept. 29, 2022, as H.R. 9033, while Marshall introduced the Senate version, S.4986, on Sept. 28, 2022.

In the 118th Congress (2023-2024). Clyde reintroduced the SHORT Act on Jan. 31, 2023, as H.R. 646.

These repeated introductions reflect Clyde’s ongoing effort to repeal elements of the NFA that regulate short-barreled rifles, shotguns, and other weapons.

Moreover, this legislation was introduced as a response to the Biden Administration’s reclassification of firearms equipped with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, which brought them under the NFA’s jurisdiction.

This reinterpretation led to a ban that required gun owners to either register their firearms under an “Amnesty Registration” program or risk being deemed in violation of federal law.

Critics argue that this policy disproportionately impacts law-abiding citizens, including disabled veterans who rely on stabilizing braces for accessibility, and does little to tackle crime.

In correspondence with Headline USA, Taylor Rhodes, the Director of Communications at the National Association of Gun Rights, expressed his support for Clyde’s legislation initiative as a “good first step.” However, he said that the pro-gun organization prefers “a full repeal of the NFA.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino