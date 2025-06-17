Monday, June 16, 2025

Trump Calls Out ‘Kooky’ Carlson as MAGA Splits over Iran

'Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson / IMAGE: @TuckerCarlson via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The rift in the conservative movement over the Israel-Iran war boiled over when President Donald Trump publicly scolded Tucker Carlson as “kooky” on Monday for opposing U.S. involvement in the Middle Eastern conflict. 

Carlson, along with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., warned last week that expanding the regional conflict would only endanger innocent lives and violate America First principles, which Trump has championed.

Trump took to Truth Social to clarify his position on the war, directly mentioning Carlson. “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,’” Trump wrote.  

In a separate post, the president added: “AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”  

Trump’s comments come as Israel ramps up its air campaign against Iran. Some conservatives, including Carlson, have rebuked the warmongers who’ve urged Trump to bomb Iran and expand the war. On Friday, Carlson singled out Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson by name.

“At some point they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now,” Carlson wrote. 

Greene echoed Carlson’s criticism on Monday, blasting calls for escalation as anti-MAGA. 

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” Greene said. “Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars.  All of them.”  

Mark Levin—whom Carlson had called out—quickly fired back at both. 

“Who died and named Marjorie Taylor Greene the queen of MAGA?” Levin wrote. “Trump is MAGA. He received 77 million votes. You’re a little known politician from Georgia. Hate to break the news to you. We’re Team Trump. Go Trump!”  

 As for Carlson, Levin retorted: “Chatsworth Qatarlson seems to be rooting for Iran, now trashing our president, becoming increasingly unhinged.”  

