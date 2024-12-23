Quantcast
Sunday, December 22, 2024

Trump Doubles Down in Trolling World Leaders, Formally Renames ‘Panama Canal’

'Welcome to the United States Canal!...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump fired back at Panama President José Raúl Mulino in their dispute regarding the control of the Panama Canal, which the United States constructed in the early 1900s. 

The canal was handed over to Panama by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 after the signing of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. Panama assumed full control of the canal in 1999. 

On Sunday, Trump intensified his threats to take over the canal, sharing a photo on Truth Social of a ship flying the American flag, captioning it, “Welcome to the United States Canal!”

Earlier that day, during a speech at Turning Point’s American Fest, Trump stated that the canal “was given to Panama and to the people of Panama, but it has provisions.” 

He emphasized, “You got to treat us fairly and they haven’t treated us fairly. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America in full, quickly and without question.” 

In response, Mulino asserted in a Spanish video statement that “every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent zone belongs to Panama, and will continue to do so.” He added, “The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.” 

 

Mulino insisted that the canal is not controlled “neither by China, nor by the European community, nor by the United States, nor by any other power.” He stated, “As a Panamanian, I strongly reject any manifestation that distorts this reality.” 

Gustavo Petro, the Marxist Colombian president, shared his support for Mulino’s claims in a Spanish tweet, claiming to side with Panama until the “last consequences.”

“If the new US government wants to talk business, we will talk business, face to face, and for the benefit of our people, but dignity will never be negotiated,” Petro wrote in Spanish.

Trump noticed Mulino’s dubious claims and shared a screenshot of his quotes, responding, by replying, “We’ll see about that!” 

Mulino is the latest world leader to face the wrath of Trump’s America First agenda. Earlier this month, Trump suggested that the U.S. may annex Canada if it fails to pay its fair share of tariffs. 

Canadian leaders saw Trump’s humorous comments as a so-called threat to their sovereignty, urging a whole-of-government response.  

To further fuel the mocking, Trump shared an AI-generated photo of himself atop a Canadian mountain captioned, “Oh Canada!” 

In other comments, Trump poked fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, referring to him as “governor.”  

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote on Dec. 10 via Truth Social. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Where’s Bragg? Man Sets Woman on Fire in Shocking NYC Train Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com