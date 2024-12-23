Trump Doubles Down in Trolling World Leaders, Formally Renames ‘Panama Canal’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump fired back at Panama President José Raúl Mulino in their dispute regarding the control of the Panama Canal, which the United States constructed in the early 1900s.

The canal was handed over to Panama by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 after the signing of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. Panama assumed full control of the canal in 1999.

On Sunday, Trump intensified his threats to take over the canal, sharing a photo on Truth Social of a ship flying the American flag, captioning it, “Welcome to the United States Canal!”

pic.twitter.com/3xaubgZcrO — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 22, 2024

Earlier that day, during a speech at Turning Point’s American Fest, Trump stated that the canal “was given to Panama and to the people of Panama, but it has provisions.”

The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama… pic.twitter.com/Xrtx8Bk2UW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 22, 2024

He emphasized, “You got to treat us fairly and they haven’t treated us fairly. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America in full, quickly and without question.”

In response, Mulino asserted in a Spanish video statement that “every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent zone belongs to Panama, and will continue to do so.” He added, “The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.”

🇵🇦 Mensaje del Presidente José Raúl Mulino 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/DMXU8qAuNT — José Raúl Mulino (@JoseRaulMulino) December 22, 2024

Mulino insisted that the canal is not controlled “neither by China, nor by the European community, nor by the United States, nor by any other power.” He stated, “As a Panamanian, I strongly reject any manifestation that distorts this reality.”

Statement from President Jose Raul Mulino pic.twitter.com/BZmrihicLE — José Raúl Mulino (@JoseRaulMulino) December 22, 2024

Gustavo Petro, the Marxist Colombian president, shared his support for Mulino’s claims in a Spanish tweet, claiming to side with Panama until the “last consequences.”

“If the new US government wants to talk business, we will talk business, face to face, and for the benefit of our people, but dignity will never be negotiated,” Petro wrote in Spanish.

Trump noticed Mulino’s dubious claims and shared a screenshot of his quotes, responding, by replying, “We’ll see about that!”

We’ll see about that! Donald Trump Truth Social 05:12 PM EST 12/22/24 pic.twitter.com/Vkp8r3iwJg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 22, 2024

Mulino is the latest world leader to face the wrath of Trump’s America First agenda. Earlier this month, Trump suggested that the U.S. may annex Canada if it fails to pay its fair share of tariffs.

Canadian leaders saw Trump’s humorous comments as a so-called threat to their sovereignty, urging a whole-of-government response.

To further fuel the mocking, Trump shared an AI-generated photo of himself atop a Canadian mountain captioned, “Oh Canada!”

Oh Canada! Donald Trump Truth Social 04:32 PM EST 12/02/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/XyIx7eCVmE — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 4, 2024

In other comments, Trump poked fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, referring to him as “governor.”

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump wrote on Dec. 10 via Truth Social. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”