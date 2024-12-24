Quantcast
Monday, December 23, 2024

AOC Handler Allegedly Attacks Journalist Asking Hard-Hitting Questions about Illegals

'Get your hands off me! Stop touching me!...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAAn aide for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez allegedly attacked conservative journalist Nick Sortor as he pressed the lawmaker about President Joe Biden’s immigrant crisis in New York City. 

The apparent attack occurred on an unknown date after Sortor waited for Ocasio-Cortez in the hallways of a congressional building, asking her about the impact of the massive wave of illegal immigrants on her congressional district. 

“Your district is really suffering under the pressure of the border crisis,” Sortor told Ocasio-Cortez before one of her aides jumped in and blocked him from asking further. He recorded the altercation. 

The aide appeared to be Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff and former Bernie Sanders staffer, Mike Casca. Her office did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comment, which was sent after business hours. 

“I’m trying to get through the door, man,” Casca claimed, to which Sortor replied, “Don’t touch me.” 

Ocasio-Cortez walked upstairs as Sortor reiterated his questions: “Your district is very much suffering through Biden’s border crisis. Why would you not…” Casca intervened again, this time seemingly physically blocking Sortor. 

“Get out of my way,” Sortor pleaded, while the aide replied, “Excuse me, sir!” 

Sortor repeated, “Get your hands off me! Stop touching me!” 

Once he bypassed the seemingly aggressive aide, Sortor pressed Ocasio-Cortez further: “Are you talking to the Biden administration about fixing the border?” 

Although the video does not show Sortor’s hands, Ocasio-Cortez glanced sideways and raised her hand, saying, “Sir, don’t touch me. Sir, don’t touch me.” 

Her aide intervened again, this time with a smirk, saying, “Thank you!” 

Ocasio-Cortez briefly turned back and accused Sortor of touching her on the stairs. 

“I did not touch you. I have it on video!” he fired back. 

Sortor later shared the video clip on X, where it amassed over 5 million views. 

“I confronted AOC at the Capitol over her refusal to condemn the Biden Migrant Crisis, which led to a migrant setting an innocent woman on fire today,” Sortor explained.  

He added, “She responded by falsely accusing me of assault, and even got the Capitol Police involved, who agreed I never touched her.” 

This incident marked the second time Sortor was assaulted by an aide to a leftist figure. Previously, an MSNBC worker pushed him as he pressed Maggie Vespa about her false reporting on Haitian nationals in Springfield, Ohio.


