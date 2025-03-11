Trump Blocks Biden from Classified Intel, Revokes Clearances from ‘Spies Who Lied’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) It appears that President Donald Trump always gets the last laugh these days.

On Monday, the White House officially banned disgraced former President Joe Biden from receiving the daily presidential briefings—a move that serves as a poetic dose of karma, considering Biden himself barred Trump from these briefings in 2021.

“The President’s Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden,” wrote DNI Tulsi Gabbard on X, garnering nearly 3 million views. Gabbard also revealed that several other Biden officials had their security clearances revoked.

The targeted officials include former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

This action means these officials—most of whom have been accused of exploiting their access to the government for financial gain—are officially barred from accessing classified information unless the ban is reversed.

Other individuals affected by the order were attorneys Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen and Andrew Weissman. Eisen and Weissman both served in the Obama administration and are familiar faces in liberal news outlets CNN and MSNBC.

Gabbard also announced that clearances were revoked for the “Spies Who Lied”—the 51 individuals who signed an infamous letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop as being part of a so-called Russian disinformation campaign.

The letter, which later proved to be disinformation itself, cast doubt on the New York Post’s exposé of the laptop’s content. The laptop confirmed that Biden, then a presidential candidate, actively participated in his son Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business deals.

Gabbard’s announcement came after Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 directing federal agencies to revoke the clearances. “The signatories willfully weaponized the gravitas of the Intelligence Community to manipulate the political process and undermine our democratic institutions,” the order read.

In 2021, shortly after taking office, Biden barred Trump from receiving intelligence briefings, vaguely claiming that Trump could not be trusted because of his “erratic behavior.”

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,” Biden said during an interview on CBS News. “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

Fast forward to 2025, and now it is Biden who is barred from such briefings. Talk about turning the tables.