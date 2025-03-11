Blockbuster Film Has Assassination Scene Similar to Trump Shooting; Director Calls It a Coincidence

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The new film Mickey 17 made critics think twice as the villain played by Mark Ruffalo seemed to resemble President Donald Trump.

Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho previously denied the claim while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

He said the character was “a mix of many different politicians” and “dictators that we have seen throughout history.”

The Independent’s review of the film was titled “Mickey 17 is an absurdist, anti-capitalist, Trump-mocking masterpiece.”