Sunday, September 7, 2025

Trump Berates ‘Second Rate’ Reporter over Chicago ‘War’ Question

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump didn’t hold back on Sunday when NBC reporter Yamiche Alcindor tried to claim he was preparing to “go to war” with Chicago, calling her “second rate.”

Alcindor’s question was seemingly tied to an AI-generated meme Trump had shared in relation to the possibility of National Guard deployment to the city.

“When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” Trump shot back.

A day earlier, Trump posted a photo of himself seated with flames in the background under the title “Chipocalypse Now” and captioned: “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

Alcindor tried to interrupt but Trump swiftly cut her off, lecturing: “Listen. Be quiet. Listen. You don’t listen, you never listen. That’s why you’re second rate. We’re not going to war.”

Trump explained that a potential deployment of federal troops to Chicago would be aimed at cleaning up the city “so they don’t kill 5 people every weekend.”

“That’s not war—that’s common sense!” he added.

Trump’s exchange with Alcindor came as Illinois Democrats threatened to resist federal intervention in the crime-plagued state.

Some seized on the meme as a literal threat. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker raged on X: “The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.”

“This is not a joke. This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator,” he added.

Worse still, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson flirted with talk of insurrection last month.

“We’re gonna remain firm. We’ll take legal action, but the people of this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny,” he said. “And if that’s necessary, I believe the people of Chicago will stand firm alongside me, as I work every single day to protect the people of this city.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
What to Know About a Large-Scale Immigration Raid at a Georgia Manufacturing Plant
Next article
Trump to Release Illegals Detained at Hyundai Plant after South Korean Deal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com