Trump to Release Illegals Detained at Hyundai Plant after South Korean Deal

Hyundai
An unsold 2019 Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration agreed this week to release hundreds of illegal aliens caught working at a Hyundai factory in Georgia.

The Sept. 4 raid led to the arrest of more than 475 illegal aliens, including 300 from South Korea. Over 400 federal agents were deployed to the site.

South Korea struck a deal with the Trump administration to secure the swift release of its nationals, Fox News reported Sunday. President Lee Jae Myung’s office will send a chartered flight to the U.S. to facilitate their deportation.

This comes after Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he was “deeply concerned” about the massive raid. He also announced that Lee ordered an “all-out effort” to help the detained illegal aliens.

DHS said the raid was the “largest single-site” operation in the nation’s history.

“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans,” HSI Special Agent in Charge Steven Schrank said at a press conference following the raid.

He said the illegal aliens had entered the country through various means. “Some that illegally crossed the border into the United States, some that came in through visa waiver and were prohibited from working, some had visas and overstayed their visas,” he added.

While Hyundai owns the plant, those arrested were allegedly employed by subcontractors.

“As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company,” Hyundai said in remarks to Fox News. “We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate.”

