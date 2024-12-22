Quantcast
You’re Hired: Trump Taps Legendary TV Producer for Administration Role

‘Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump and Mark Burnett
Donald Trump and Mark Burnett / IMAGE: CNN Business via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump tapped Mark Burnett, his former producer from The Apprentice Saturday to serve as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Trump announced Burnett’s incoming appointment in a Truth Social post highlighting the television producer’s accomplishments in the entertainment business.

“It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom. With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role,” Trump wrote.

Burnett was the force behind several popular reality TV shows, including Survivor, Shark Tank and The Voice. As producer of The Apprentice, Burnett helmed the program for more than ten years with Trump and bolstered the now-president-elect’s celebrity before his first bid for the White House.

“Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History, including Survivor, Shark Tank, The Voice and, most notably, The Apprentice. He is the former Chairman of MGM, and has won 13 Emmy Awards!” Trump acknowledged.

Many of the shows Burnett helped bring to television screens aired on NBC, including The Apprentice.

Burnett was previously the chairman of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., a role he left in 2022 to focus on “independently creating and innovating,” according to Variety. The famous producer took home 13 Emmy Awards, 10 of which were for his primetime television shows.

“Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges,” Trump added. “Congratulations Mark!”

Burnett previously took aim at Trump’s first presidential bid in a statement slamming the Republican for “hatred, division and misogyny,” according to multiple reports from Oct. 2016.

At the time, The Apprentice producer reportedly said the following of the man he elevated to reality TV stardom: “Given all of the false media reports, I feel compelled to clarify a few points. I am not now and have never been a supporter of Donald Trump’s candidacy. I am NOT ‘Pro-Trump.’ Further, my wife and I reject the hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

