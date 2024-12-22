Liberal Host Begs Kamala to Stay Out of Politics in Viral Plea: ‘Do Not Run!’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kamala Harris is getting no love from Ana Kasparian, a co-host on the leftist network The Young Turks. Kasparian urged the unpopular vice president to make her “way out” of politics and not run for governor of California in 2026.

Kasparian made these blunt remarks during a viral segment of her show after co-host Cenk Uygur suggested that Harris would “win in a cakewalk” if she threw her name in the hat in the gubernatorial race. Kasparian reacted strongly, exclaiming: “No! No! What are you doing? What are you doing?”

Uygur responded, “No, I’m telling you the reality, whether you like it or not. Democratic voters in California love to obey.”

Kasparian was in disbelief at Uygur’s comments, saying, “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! I’m going to move, Cenk. I’m going to quit my job. I’m going to quit my job, and I’m going to move.”

Uygur clarified that he did not favor a Harris administration in California. “I’m telling you what’s like if they if the Democratic Party said, ‘We anoint Kamala Harris,’ a giant percentage of Democrats in California would go, ‘Yes, we obey. We will take the loyalty oath.’ It doesn’t matter how bad she is.”

As a Californian resident, Kasparian has shared her harrowing experiences under the administration of leftist Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom cannot run for re-election as he is term-limited.

She said two homeless men once sexually assaulted her when she was walking her dog on the streets of California. After speaking out about her experiences, she faced backlash from leftist activists who accused her of damaging the image of homeless people.

“Before I knew it, I started getting these messages, and it’s really, really harsh stuff, about how, ‘You are painting a picture of the homeless community. How could you be like this? These are your unhoused neighbors and they need help,’” Kasparian said during an interview.

NEW: The Young Turks producer Ana Kasparian says she left the Democratic party after she was mol*sted by a homeless man with an er*ction in Los Angeles. Kasparian said she was shamed by liberals for stating that she felt fearful to leave her house after the incident. Kasparian… pic.twitter.com/R1Ds980urO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2024

Reflecting on her experiences, Kasparian said on Friday that California “cannot survive another incompetent Democrat leading it. … No, we just can’t.”

She further commented, “People are egging her on. Apparently, she’s like in a wait-and-see mode.” The liberal host then offered Harris some advice: “How about you wait-and-see your way out of public life and … go do what you’re supposed to do. Go work in the private sector, go do the lobbying thing, whatever it is. But do not run as governor of California. Do not!”