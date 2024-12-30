Quantcast
Trump and Ex-Presidents Pay Tribute to Jimmy Carter’s Legacy: ‘A Truly Good Man’

'While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country...'

FILE - President-elect Jimmy Carter leans over to shake hands with some of the people riding the "Peanut Special" to Washington, Jan. 19, 1977. They will travel all night, arriving in Washington in time for Carter's inauguration as president on Jan. 20. (AP Photo, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Trump, along with other former and current presidents, shared heartfelt reactions to the death of Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 38th president. 

Trump, President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all thanked Carter for his public service and honorable life after leaving office in 1981.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump acknowledged Carter’s “love and respect” for the country, despite their philosophical and political differences.

“He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect,” he added. “He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. 

Biden, who has less than a month left in office, echoed Trump’s sentiments in a statement released from the White House, calling Carter a “man of great character and courage.” 

“We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together,” the 81-year-old president wrote. “The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.” 

Biden has ordered an official state funeral for Carter, set to take place about a week from now.  

Carter passed away after nearly two years in hospice care and a year after the death of his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19, 2023. 

Obama’s comments about Carter’s passing oddly took a political tone, reflecting on Carter being elected after “the shadow of Watergate.” 

“Jimmy Carter promised voters that he would always tell the truth,” Obama declared via Medium. “And he did — advocating for the public good, consequences be damned. He believed some things were more important than reelection — things like integrity, respect, and compassion.” 

Bush and Clinton also expressed their condolences to the Carter family in separate statements shared via X. 

“We join our fellow citizens in giving thanks for Jimmy Carter and in prayer for his family,” Bush wrote, while Clinton added: “Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life.” 

Before being elected president in the 1976 presidential election, Carter served as the 76th governor of Georgia, was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. 

He only served one term, losing re-election to former President Ronald Reagan. 

