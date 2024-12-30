Quantcast
Sunday, December 29, 2024

Eric Schmitt Slams Dems’ Hypocrisy: Clinton and Obama Deported 17M Illegals

'The idea of deporting people who are here illegally is not a new concept...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., issued a blunt response to Democrats clutching their pearls over President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to deport illegal immigrants. He pointed out that Democratic presidents have previously deported millions of illegal aliens. 

In an interview on the latest episode of Fox News Sunday, Schmitt stated that former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama deported approximately 17 million foreign nationals from the country. 

Schmitt aimed his remarks at Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., who during a Senate hearing, claimed that deporting illegal aliens involves “higher prices” and “forceful removal of millions of hard-working community members.” 

In response to these claims, Schmitt said, “The idea of deporting people who are here illegally is not a new concept. In fact, the policy and the law of the United States of America for 200 years is if you come here illegally you are detained.” 

He added, “If you don’t have a valid reason, either by asylum—by the way, 9 out of 10 asylum claims are bogus—then you are deported. That is how we have always operated.” 

Schmitt accused Biden of attempting to shift attitudes towards deporting individuals without legitimate reasons for remaining in the U.S. 

“These people do not believe in borders. They think they are arbitrary lines on a map [and] that we are all world citizens and everyone should be able to come here,” he continued. 

The senator criticized the left for making American taxpayers cover the expenses for the luxury hotels of foreign nationals while looking the “other way when an illegal immigrant sets a woman on fire on a subway.” 

Schmitt referenced the case of Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old illegal alien accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train. Zapeta-Calil had previously been deported in 2018 but returned to the United States. 

This case is just one of several high-profile incidents involving illegal aliens. For example, Laken Riley, a beloved 22-year-old nursing student, was viciously murdered by José Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who was paroled into the U.S. by the Biden administration. 

Another case involved Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl from Houston, who investigators said was sexually assaulted and killed by two Venezuelan men, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-COVID Czar Wants Mandates for Bird Flu Vaccine Before 2025

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com