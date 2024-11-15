Quantcast
Ex-Trump Adviser Is Ga.’s Only Non-Incumbent to Win U.S. House Seat

'Brian is THE America First candidate in this race. He will fight for secure borders, the rule of law, and a safer America...'

Brian Jack
Brian Jack / PHOTO: @BrianTJack via X

(, The Center Square) Republican Brian Jack will be the only newcomer to the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia after all 13 incumbents won their races.

Running as an “America First” candidate, Jack raised significantly more than his Democratic opponent, Maura Keller.

The voters in Georgia’s District 3 resoundingly rejected Keller’s progressive platform 67%-34%.

With all 13 incumbents in the state winning their elections, they are likely to stick with the same committee assignments and policy priorities as in past terms. For Jack though, his options are open.

The top issues for Jack’s campaign were stopping illegal immigration and crime, fixing the economy, and ending the “weaponization of justice.”

“I will lead the fight to end Biden’s border invasion and put America First once again—completing the job President Trump and I began in 2016,” Jack said on his campaign website.

Endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business, Jack said he also plans to prioritize entrepreneurship and business interests.

“I will continue to advocate for the incredible small businesses across our district,” he posted to social media.

Jack served as a campaign advisor to both President-elect Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns.

He has already been making his name on the national stage, with many big names in Republican political leadership joining Jack to campaign both for him and Trump in District 3.

Dr. Ben Carson was one of those.

“Brian is THE America First candidate in this race,” Carson said. “He will fight for secure borders, the rule of law, and a safer America.”

Jack will join nine other Republicans and five Democrats in Georgia’s delegation to the U.S. House. All incumbents, each won their races resoundingly.

Yet, Jack won’t be the only Trump-backed Representative out of Georgia.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a firebrand in the Republican party, known for her fiercely pro-Trump stance. Jack will likely soon join Greene in that reputation.

“He’s going to be a fantastic congressman,” Trump said of Jack. “He’s a great guy … he will be fantastic.”

Elyse Apel is an apprentice reporter with The Center Square, covering Georgia and North Carolina. She is a 2024 graduate of Hillsdale College.

