Quantcast
Friday, November 15, 2024

Pelosi Officially Files to Run for Reelection in 2026

'I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?'

Posted by Contributing Author
Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a sign as President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., officially filed to run for reelection, setting the stage to once again lead the Democratic Party’s opposition to President-elect Donald Trump.

The 84-year-old Democratic leader filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday after winning her 20th term in November’s election

Trump’s sweeping victory likely had a role in her decision, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

She has already begun organizing Democratic representatives and shaping their strategy to fight Trump, as she did during his first term.

When asked directly if she plans to run again when her term ends in 2026, Pelosi refused to answer.

“I’m not here to talk about that,” Pelosi told the New York Times. “I’m here to fight the fight so that we win in the next election. I must have thought I had the last term over and over again, but as fate would have it, the mission called.”

Pelosi stepped down as the House Democratic leader in 2022 to allow the younger members of the caucus to rise.

But her influence remains as potent as ever. It was Pelosi, for example, who played a key role in forcing President Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

But not everyone in the Democratic Party is happy with Pelosi’s continued role. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., blasted the former speaker this week, arguing her betrayal of Biden cost Democrats politically.

“She really tried to—what’s the word I’m looking for?—she embraced this, ‘She’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer,’” he said. “And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden.”

Fetterman argued it’s time for Pelosi to give it up.

“I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kari Lake Thanks Supporters in Political Adieu, but Stops Short of Conceding Dubious Race
Next article
Ex-Trump Adviser Is Ga.’s Only Non-Incumbent to Win U.S. House Seat

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com