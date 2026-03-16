Trump Administration Quietly Cuts Farmworker Wages

(José Niño, Headline USA) When Donald Trump’s top officials promised that mass deportations would deliver “higher wages with better benefits” and a “100 percent American work force,” farmers across the country watched with a mixture of hope and dread. The agricultural sector had struggled for years to find enough hands to harvest crops as workers aged out and fewer young Americans showed interest in backbreaking field labor.

But reality collided with rhetoric. According to a New York Times report, the administration has quietly acknowledged that immigration raids and border enforcement have worsened labor shortages rather than solved them. The Labor Department admitted in a regulatory filing that “the near total cessation of the inflow of illegal aliens combined with the lack of an available legal work force results in significant disruptions to production costs and threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S. consumers.”

Instead of waiting for American workers to fill the gap, officials made it cheaper for farmers to hire immigrants on temporary H-2A visas. Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins defended the shift by stating the administration was enacting “real reforms to ease regulatory burdens and lower labor costs.”

The numbers tell a stark story. A new survey by the California Farm Bureau and Michigan State University found that only 0.4 percent of farmers lost workers directly to immigration raids. However, more than 14 percent reported that enforcement anxiety caused worker shortages. Among labor intensive crops like fruits and vegetables, nearly 20 percent of farmers experienced the same problem.

Under the revised H-2A rules, wages for guest farmworkers dropped by between $1 and $7 per hour depending on the state. Farm owners can now also count housing as part of worker compensation packages.

The United Farm Workers of America filed a lawsuit challenging the rule. Union president Teresa Romero warned that “these actions are going to displace domestic farmworkers who have been working in the fields and putting food on dinner tables for decades, and bring a work force that is even more vulnerable to abuse.”

Immigration restrictionists share similar concerns. Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies argued that the changes will likely encourage more foreign migration and discourage agricultural automation. Both outcomes contradict the administration’s stated objectives.

The program has exploded in recent decades, growing from roughly 50,000 certified positions in 2005 to nearly 400,000 in fiscal year 2025. These temporary workers now constitute 15 percent of all crop workers. Government estimates indicate that about 40 percent of crop workers are illegal aliens while roughly a third are American citizens.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino