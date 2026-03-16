Monday, March 16, 2026

Obama Center Seeks Volunteer Labor While Paying Valerie Jarrett $740K 

'The Obama Presidential Center is a place where the world meets the best of the city of Chicago, and our volunteers will help bring that vision to life every day...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Barack Obama
Barack Obama / IMAGE: Pod Save America via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Barack Obama may be worth more than $70 million. Still, his soon-to-open Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is turning to unpaid volunteers to handle day-to-day operations. 

The Obama Foundation is recruiting between 75 and 100 so-called ambassadors to greet visitors, give directions and share information about the center — all while paying CEO Valerie Jarrett $740,000 a year. 

Jarrett reportedly earned the same six-figure salary in 2022 and 2023, with other top officials also drawing generous six-figure paychecks, according to a Fox News report. 

Jarrett said in a Tuesday statement that volunteers will “bring the vision to life” at the Center — presumably without a paycheck: 

“The Obama Presidential Center is a place where the world meets the best of the city of Chicago, and our volunteers will help bring that vision to life every day. As Ambassadors, they will create a welcoming and inclusive experience for visitors while representing the strength, resilience, and leadership of this community. Together, we are building something that inspires service, connection, and action far beyond our walls.” 

The foundation told Fox News that the “volunteers will complement about 300 full- and part-time employees at the long-delayed center, which the organization is promoting as a $3.1 billion economic catalyst for the Windy City’s South Side.”  

Foundation filings with the IRS show total salaries and benefits soared from $18.5 million in 2018 to $43.7 million in 2024 as staff numbers rose to 337 and annual revenue approached $210 million, according to Fox News. 

The Obama Presidential Center is set to open on “Juneteenth,” after years of delays and design criticism.  

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