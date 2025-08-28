Thursday, August 28, 2025

Trump Admin Seizes Control of DC’s Union Station, Citing Need to Restore Order

Union Station has been a federal asset since the 1980s but is managed by the Union Station Redevelopment Corp...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
National Guard personnel keep watch as travelers arrive at the entrance to Union Station near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s Department of Transportation will take control of Union Station, the main ground transportation hub in Washington, D.C., which has been marred by years of mismanagement and lawlessness.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the move Wednesday morning at an event inaugurating the new, high-speed Acela trains.

“With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people – all while increasing the organization’s profitability,” Duffy said. “But we’re not stopping there. Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair. By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”

Union Station has been a federal asset since the 1980s but is managed by the Union Station Redevelopment Corp., with Amtrak leasing space for its national routes. Like much of D.C., however, the station has been plagued by crime and vagrancy.

Earlier this year, a man was shot dead in the station’s garage. In 2024, another individual faced federal charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers there. These are just a few examples of the rampant crime at Union Station.

According to the Trump administration, the station’s valuable commercial real estate will be leveraged to fund reinvestment. Planned renovations include new elevators, lighting and security, and major roof and system repairs.

“USDOT anticipates that reinvestment and improved security will dramatically improve the income from the station, which should unlock opportunities for private investment as part of potential expansion of the station,” the Transportation Department wrote in a press statement.

Formal action is expected by September.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The U.S. Debt Bubble: Why It Matters and How to Protect Yourself

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com