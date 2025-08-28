Trump Admin Seizes Control of DC’s Union Station, Citing Need to Restore Order

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s Department of Transportation will take control of Union Station, the main ground transportation hub in Washington, D.C., which has been marred by years of mismanagement and lawlessness.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the move Wednesday morning at an event inaugurating the new, high-speed Acela trains.

“With these new Acela trainsets, Amtrak will provide more reliable service and lower prices for the American people – all while increasing the organization’s profitability,” Duffy said. “But we’re not stopping there. Instead of being a point of pride, Washington’s Union Station has fallen into disrepair. By reclaiming station management, we will help make this city safe and beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”

.@POTUS is committed to making D.C. SAFE and BEAUTIFUL. We’re taking back management of Union Station to ensure we have a train station worthy of the greatest Capital of the greatest country in the world. pic.twitter.com/tpQ0Czmqma — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) August 27, 2025

Union Station has been a federal asset since the 1980s but is managed by the Union Station Redevelopment Corp., with Amtrak leasing space for its national routes. Like much of D.C., however, the station has been plagued by crime and vagrancy.

Earlier this year, a man was shot dead in the station’s garage. In 2024, another individual faced federal charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers there. These are just a few examples of the rampant crime at Union Station.

According to the Trump administration, the station’s valuable commercial real estate will be leveraged to fund reinvestment. Planned renovations include new elevators, lighting and security, and major roof and system repairs.

“USDOT anticipates that reinvestment and improved security will dramatically improve the income from the station, which should unlock opportunities for private investment as part of potential expansion of the station,” the Transportation Department wrote in a press statement.

Formal action is expected by September.