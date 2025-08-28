Trans Catholic Killer Thought He Was Being Monitored by the FBI

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The transgender killer who shot up a Catholic church on Wednesday—killing two and injuring 17—thought he was being monitored by the FBI, according to writings he left behind.

“A gun would be cheap and easy to get, I think. Depends on how deep I am under investigation by FBI,” said the killer, Robin Westman, according to a translation of his writings. “I am for sure at least somewhat on their radar.”

The FBI hasn’t commented on whether Westman—who attended the Catholic school and whose mother worked there—was on its radar. The gunman’s online activity has yet to be revealed, and his belief that he was under surveillance may have been a sign of his mental illness and paranoia. However, the FBI has been known to have contact with numerous mass shooters before their attacks.

Prominent examples of mass shooters who were on the FBI’s “radar” include Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza, Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

One of the more disturbing cases was that of Payton Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 black people at a Buffalo supermarket in 2022. In that case, Gendron may have been chatting on Discord with a “retired federal agent” moments before he killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.

The Buffalo News first reported in May 2022 that the retired federal agent may have been one of at least six individuals who regularly communicated with Gendron online. Gendron reportedly invited them to a Discord chatroom to read about his plans roughly 30 minutes before his shooting.

More recently, a teenager who had been plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump was revealed to have been previously visited by the FBI.

According to court filings from the would-be assassin Nikita Casap’s case, the FBI visited his home in 2023 to investigate “unrelated IP internet activity.”

“The FBI interviewed the Casap family in November of 2023 for unrelated internet IP activity. All members of the family denied the IP activity and Agents were allowed to view devices and internet history and found no corroboration of the alleged internet activity,” states a March 18 search warrant for Casap’s electronic devices.

Casap allegedly killed his parents in February 2025 as part of his purported plot against Trump.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.