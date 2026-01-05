Trump Post Fuels Speculation of 2020 Fraud Reckoning after Maduro Arrest

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The capture of alleged narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro at his fortress in Caracas early Saturday may have massive implications to both foreign and domestic policy — including the long-awaited evidence to expose the stolen 2020 election.

On the day he captured the head of the Venezuelan cartel that gave us Smartmatic voting systems, @realDonaldTrump posts that the CIA in conjunction with Dominion Voting Systems (which uses the Smartmatic backbone) stole the 2020 election by stealing millions of votes nationwide… pic.twitter.com/6Dmue9crIU — WeThePeopleKS 🇺🇸 (@WeThePeopleKS) January 3, 2026

Even those reticent to speak out due to past threats of libel suits and other lawfare were emboldened to do so after President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire with a series of Truth Social posts linking Venezuela to vote-rigging operations in the U.S.

You’re about to see 1,000 media outlets and 1,000 influencers talk about Smartmatic and Dominion and our rigged voting machines now that’s it’s safe. Don’t be fooled. All of these people were too scared to tell the truth the last 5 years. They were cowards when it mattered. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 4, 2026

Maduro, the former Venezuelan president who refused to relinquish his office following his own election defeat in a rigged race, ironically could make the case for why Trump should not have conceded his defeat to former President Joe Biden.

Several top conservative thought-leaders, including Human Events host Jack Posobiec and InfoWars host Alex Jones, suggested that Maduro may now turn state’s evidence against suspected U.S. election conspirators to reduce his own sentence.

BREAKING: Alex Jones says the Venezuela operation is possibly a set up meant to lead to Maduro making a deal to expose “the election fraud & drug dealing that the Democrats, the Pelosis, the Clinton’s & the Bush’s are involved in” pic.twitter.com/kwoSemD050 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) January 3, 2026

Venezuela is believed to have been a base of operations for Smartmatic — a company that, along with Dominion Voting Systems — provided the election infrastructure used in many of the highly contested and suspicious 2020 tabulations in places like Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

So are we allowed to talk about this now? https://t.co/OZIgVwZHAj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2026

Following the Electoral College vote in favor of Biden, many of the lawsuits contesting the outcome were dismissed over technicalities such as lack of standing, although suspicions of foul play were never categorically disproved. Indeed, Trump and his allies won many of the cases argued on their merit.

To silence the dissent, well-heeled left-wing activists waged an aggressive lawfare campaign to target Trump and his defenders, accusing them of insurrection, racketeering conspiracies and a litany of other bogus charges that carried both criminal and civil penalties.

Smartmatic and Dominion both levied lawsuits against media outlets for reporting doubts about the integrity of their systems, even though such questions had long been raised by critics on both sides of the aisle.

Fox News was forced into settling a $787 million lawsuit with Dominion for being unable to substantiate the claims of its guests, including Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

“I can hardly wait to present all the evidence we’ve collected on Dominion. It was created to produce and alter voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chávez, and then shipped internationally to manipulate votes for purchase in other countries, including this one…” pic.twitter.com/BwW5kGwDR9 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 3, 2026

But at least one social-media influencer, under the name @KAGdrogo, claimed recently that testimony from a “Venezuelan Military Intelligence” whistleblower may validate Powell’s allegations.

A Venezuelan Military Intelligence whistleblower confirmed the CIA outsources election rigging technology like Smartmatic from Venezuela. This is about a lot more than narco trafficking. It’s not about oil or Israel, contrary to what you see online from clickbait doomer slop.… pic.twitter.com/zZj7gfYly6 — ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) January 3, 2026

“Smartmatic was born as an electoral tool of the Venezuelan regime … I know this because I placed the head of IT of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in his position, and he reported directly to me,” said the whistleblower, identified as Hugo Carvajal Barrios.

“The Smartmatic system can be altered—this is a fact,” he added. “This technology was later exported abroad, including to the United States. Regime operatives maintain relationships with election officials and voting-machine companies inside your country.”

Others accused Democrats of attempting to register voters living in Venezuela to support failed 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

This is real reason why Democrats are outraged over Donald Trump capturing Nicolas Maduro Democrats were sending emails to Venezuelan citizens, in Venezuela, to register them to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election Venezuela was another Democrat voter fraud operation “I… pic.twitter.com/wF0Mt1aVhH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 3, 2026

Whether the viral social-media posts could be verified in a court of law remains to be determined.

However, a filing from the Justice Department confirmed that the case against Maduro and his wife was likely to involve several high-level cooperating witnesses.

If Maduro thought the seizure operation was scary, wait until he reads this superseding indictment. https://t.co/XHpeL6rPOs He is not just facing documented allegations of his facilitating drug transits, but also potential high-level cooperating witnesses… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 5, 2026

Meanwhile, foreign policy experts and conspiracy theorists alike hinted that testimony from Maduro himself may be the game-changer.

Some said that it had the potential to unravel an even larger conspiracy for which the stolen election was merely an after-thought, implicating far-left non-governmental organizations, deep-state intelligence agencies and the Bush family in a vast conspiracy to control both the U.S. drug supply and its dynastic power structure.

One thing no one is talking about- with capture of Maduro & bringing him back to USA to face trial. He obviously faces life in super max prison, or federal death penalty for drug trafficking. BUT…what if he gets reduced sentence for telling everything he knows about stolen 2020… — Wayne Root – Wayne Allyn Root – TV & Radio Host (@RealWayneRoot) January 3, 2026

Two things are immediately obvious: 1) Trump has been patiently waiting for a chance to capture Maduro alive, and 2) Maduro’s capture is effectively doomsday for the far-Left. In the very near future, we’re going to see Maduro publicly admit to everything – election… — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) January 3, 2026

Caracas was a major CIA hub. Venezuela is the home of Election Fraud. Venezuela and the Bush family built a vast drug empire together. Venezuela helped build Hezbollah into what it is. It is not a coincidence that Maduro’s regime fell at the same time the Iranian regime… — Paul Fleuret (@RealAbs1776) January 3, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.