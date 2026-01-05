Monday, January 5, 2026

Trump Post Fuels Speculation of 2020 Fraud Reckoning after Maduro Arrest

'The Smartmatic system can be altered — this is a fact. ... Regime operatives maintain relationships with election officials and voting-machine companies inside your country...'

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The capture of alleged narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro at his fortress in Caracas early Saturday may have massive implications to both foreign and domestic policy — including the long-awaited evidence to expose the stolen 2020 election.

Even those reticent to speak out due to past threats of libel suits and other lawfare were emboldened to do so after President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire with a series of Truth Social posts linking Venezuela to vote-rigging operations in the U.S.

Maduro, the former Venezuelan president who refused to relinquish his office following his own election defeat in a rigged race, ironically could make the case for why Trump should not have conceded his defeat to former President Joe Biden.

Several top conservative thought-leaders, including Human Events host Jack Posobiec and InfoWars host Alex Jones, suggested that Maduro may now turn state’s evidence against suspected U.S. election conspirators to reduce his own sentence.

Venezuela is believed to have been a base of operations for Smartmatic — a company that, along with Dominion Voting Systems — provided the election infrastructure used in many of the highly contested and suspicious 2020 tabulations in places like Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Following the Electoral College vote in favor of Biden, many of the lawsuits contesting the outcome were dismissed over technicalities such as lack of standing, although suspicions of foul play were never categorically disproved. Indeed, Trump and his allies won many of the cases argued on their merit.

To silence the dissent, well-heeled left-wing activists waged an aggressive lawfare campaign to target Trump and his defenders, accusing them of insurrection, racketeering conspiracies and a litany of other bogus charges that carried both criminal and civil penalties.

Smartmatic and Dominion both levied lawsuits against media outlets for reporting doubts about the integrity of their systems, even though such questions had long been raised by critics on both sides of the aisle.

Fox News was forced into settling a $787 million lawsuit with Dominion for being unable to substantiate the claims of its guests, including Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

But at least one social-media influencer, under the name @KAGdrogo, claimed recently that testimony from a “Venezuelan Military Intelligence” whistleblower may validate Powell’s allegations.

“Smartmatic was born as an electoral tool of the Venezuelan regime … I know this because I placed the head of IT of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in his position, and he reported directly to me,” said the whistleblower, identified as Hugo Carvajal Barrios.

“The Smartmatic system can be altered—this is a fact,” he added. “This technology was later exported abroad, including to the United States. Regime operatives maintain relationships with election officials and voting-machine companies inside your country.”

Others accused Democrats of attempting to register voters living in Venezuela to support failed 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Whether the viral social-media posts could be verified in a court of law remains to be determined.

However, a filing from the Justice Department confirmed that the case against Maduro and his wife was likely to involve several high-level cooperating witnesses.

Meanwhile, foreign policy experts and conspiracy theorists alike hinted that testimony from Maduro himself may be the game-changer.

Some said that it had the potential to unravel an even larger conspiracy for which the stolen election was merely an after-thought, implicating far-left non-governmental organizations, deep-state intelligence agencies and the Bush family in a vast conspiracy to control both the U.S. drug supply and its dynastic power structure.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

