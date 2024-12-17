Candace Owens Named ‘Anti-Semite of Year’ after USS Liberty Exposé

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Candace Owens was recently named the Anti-Semite of the Year, with some of Owens’s supporters alleging that she received the title only because she claimed that Israel attacked the U.S.S. Liberty ship to demonize Arabs.

Owens read the letter from Navy Sailor and USS Liberty survivor Phil Tourney on her show, in which he wrote that Israel attacked the ship in 1967 and President Lyndon B. Johnson allowed that to happen because he doesn’t “care about a few dead sailors” and that he won’t be “embarrassing our ally Israel.”

Candace Owens starts her show with a letter that “changed her life.” That letter is from Navy Sailor and USS liberty Survivor Phil Tourney. 🚢 He describes in depth Israel’s deliberate 1967 attack on a U.S. Naval ship that lasted for over 1.5 hours. This was not a case of… pic.twitter.com/mWoVvadN9u — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) December 12, 2024

Some conservatives released videos in which they debunked the narrative and stated that “this attack was a case of misidentification due largely to a flurry of communications failures of the U.S. government and military.”

Debunking Candace Owens blatant lies about the USS Liberty attack being a false flag by Israel to demonize Arabs This attack was a case of misidentification due largely to a flurry of communications failures of the U.S. government and military. WATCH 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/GZOqx9OtJN — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 15, 2024

Soon after releasing her video, the leading non-partisan U.S.-based organization created to fight Jew-hatred Antisemitism named Owens the Anti-Semite of the Year.

Disgraced political pundit Candace Owens has been crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year after a poll with over 30,000 votes!” the organization wrote.

Other competitors for the title were “Hamas apologist Greta Thunberg” and “terror-supporting Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.” In 2022, the winner of the dishonorable title was Re. Rashida Tlaib, R-Mich.

The organization also detailed Owens’s rise and downfall in the conservative movement after revealing her “shocking anti-Semitism.”

“From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by ‘sinister Jewish gangs,” Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year,” the organization wrote.

Disgraced political pundit Candace Owens has been crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year after a poll with over 30,000 votes! Owens edged out Hamas apologist Greta Thunberg and terror-supporting Twitch streamer Hasan Piker for the title, inheriting the dishonor from 2022 winner,… pic.twitter.com/0pXWyxxsYH — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 15, 2024

StopAntisemitism also released a video of Owens’s remarks to prove its decision to give the political commentator her new title.

Candace Owens – our 2024 Antisemite of the Year – vile antisemitism summarized in one video. How much longer will @GoodRanchers @expressvpn @BirchGold @balanceofnature @PureTalk continue to advertise on this bigot's platform? pic.twitter.com/yDryxBRi3P — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 15, 2024

“Candace Owens’ witch’s brew of anti-Semitism drew from vile medieval blood libels, including claims that Jews drink Christian blood, conspiracies that Jews are pedophiles who control the media and are ‘taking over America’ and modern toxic anti-Israel hysteria,” StopAntisemitism’s founder, Liora Rez, told the New York Post. “There is no psychotic rabbit hole too extreme for this poisonous hater.”

Soon after the organization announced its decision and the Post published its article, Owens and her supporters criticized Israel and Jews.

The ratio under this post is incredible lol. Zionists are completely out of touch. Reminiscent of BLM in 2020 running around calling everything and everyone racist. From excruciatingly annoying, to mildly entertaining to utterly obsolete.

We are all fatigued with ‘antisemitism’. https://t.co/26MxJF6u9j — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 15, 2024

While it's true Israel did attack the United States is also antisemitic to cover it https://t.co/ts6DotiNPY — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 15, 2024

Isn't interesting that @RealCandaceO exposed the USS Liberty coverup and now legacy media is trying to call her an antisemite? All they are doing is proving her, and everyone critical of Israel RIGHT. They run the media and use it to smear valid criticism under the guise of… https://t.co/aeqM8Dfjab — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) December 15, 2024

“She’s exposing the fact that we tried sinking the USS Liberty. Call her the worst Jew-hater on the planet.” https://t.co/GyaD8NNfHD pic.twitter.com/Evfg8S9tjQ — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) December 16, 2024

However, some celebrated the organization’s decision to give Owens the title, stating that she deserves it.

Congratulations @RealCandaceO! You made a real effort to spout so many vile tropes and behave like a vapid bigot! https://t.co/I7fnF0HWm8 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 15, 2024

Is anyone surprised? Sorry Fuentes, there’s an even bigger hater in the house now 🤦🏼‍♀️ How embarrassing. https://t.co/pS8nHji5uq — Terrible Quality Memes (@BadQualityMemes) December 15, 2024

I’m not sure how something like the happens. How does one go from a relatively good career in the new conservative media to all of a sudden deciding that hating Jews is the key to career longevity and economic prosperity? Mental illness is the only explanation. https://t.co/i70pfbsMDL — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 15, 2024

It's no shock that Candace Owens snagged the anti-Semite of the year award. How could it be? She has unleashed a flood of blood libels and anti-Jewish venom over the past few years, and she wears it like a badge of honor. Candace, you're nothing but a vile, hateful disgrace. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) December 15, 2024

The recent news came after Owens left the Daily Wire after the feud with co-CEO of the company, Ben Shapiro. After leaving the Daily Wire, Owens’s conspiracy theories about Jews made her even more infamous.