Monday, December 16, 2024

Candace Owens Named ‘Anti-Semite of Year’ after USS Liberty Exposé

'Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Candace Owens
Candace Owens/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Candace Owens was recently named the Anti-Semite of the Year, with some of Owens’s supporters alleging that she received the title only because she claimed that Israel attacked the U.S.S. Liberty ship to demonize Arabs.

Owens read the letter from Navy Sailor and USS Liberty survivor Phil Tourney on her show, in which he wrote that Israel attacked the ship in 1967 and President Lyndon B. Johnson allowed that to happen because he doesn’t “care about a few dead sailors” and that he won’t be “embarrassing our ally Israel.”

Some conservatives released videos in which they debunked the narrative and stated that “this attack was a case of misidentification due largely to a flurry of communications failures of the U.S. government and military.”

Soon after releasing her video, the leading non-partisan U.S.-based organization created to fight Jew-hatred Antisemitism named Owens the Anti-Semite of the Year.

Disgraced political pundit Candace Owens has been crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year after a poll with over 30,000 votes!” the organization wrote.

Other competitors for the title were “Hamas apologist Greta Thunberg” and “terror-supporting Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.” In 2022, the winner of the dishonorable title was Re. Rashida Tlaib, R-Mich.

The organization also detailed Owens’s rise and downfall in the conservative movement after revealing her “shocking anti-Semitism.”

“From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by ‘sinister Jewish gangs,” Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year,” the organization wrote.

StopAntisemitism also released a video of Owens’s remarks to prove its decision to give the political commentator her new title.

“Candace Owens’ witch’s brew of anti-Semitism drew from vile medieval blood libels, including claims that Jews drink Christian blood, conspiracies that Jews are pedophiles who control the media and are ‘taking over America’ and modern toxic anti-Israel hysteria,” StopAntisemitism’s founder, Liora Rez, told the New York Post. “There is no psychotic rabbit hole too extreme for this poisonous hater.”

Soon after the organization announced its decision and the Post published its article, Owens and her supporters criticized Israel and Jews.

However, some celebrated the organization’s decision to give Owens the title, stating that she deserves it.

The recent news came after Owens left the Daily Wire after the feud with co-CEO of the company, Ben Shapiro. After leaving the Daily Wire, Owens’s conspiracy theories about Jews made her even more infamous.

