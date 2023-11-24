Michigan Township Creates Militia after Whitmer Signs Red-Flag Law

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Earlier this year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law into effect that allows the government to confiscate firearms from anyone a judge deems an “extreme risk.”

In protest of that law, Holton Township trustees reportedly passed a resolution earlier this month that designates the community as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” and establishes a local militia.

“The people of Holton Township, through their duly elected members of Holton Township Board, hereby designate Holton Township as a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve for the people, on and in Holton Township, the inalienable rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” stated the resolution, passed on Nov. 14.

“Holton Township will not acknowledge any new laws that are associated with red flag laws, or any other infringement of the Second Amendment.”

The resolution further stated that the township won’t recognize gun laws passed after March 2021.

According to Michigan news station WoodTV8, Township Supervisor Alan Jager said the resolution was the result of concerns that residents’ Second Amendment rights were being violated.

“Whether they’re trying to pass something where they’re taking your rights away without you having due process. And I want you to be able to have due process,” Jager said.

Jager reportedly said there’s no plan for the forthcoming militia to patrol the area. He reportedly said that the militia will give residents greater legal protections to prevent guns from being taken away.

“We’re not trying to skirt anything. We’re just trying to make it so you have a fighting chance if you ever go to court. They can’t just take your guns away because you belong to a militia like the United States government says we have a right to do,” Jager said.

WoodTV8 also interviewed an attorney who said the township’s resolution probably won’t have much legal significance.

“I think a resolution is more of a statement,” Attorney Randall Levine told the news station. “There’s nothing in the creation of a militia which is going to alter in any way the prescriptions in Michigan law that pertain to responsible gun ownership and use.”

