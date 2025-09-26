Trans Terrorist Sentenced for Sending Bombs to Federal Buildings

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Transgender prison inmate David Cassady has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for mailing explosives to federal buildings in 2020, the Justice Department announced this week.

“This defendant’s devices were not only a threat to the recipients, but to every individual that unknowingly transported and delivered them,” U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling for the District of South Carolina said in a Tuesday press release.

Cassady, 57, a convicted violent rapist already serving life behind bars, was indicted in April 2024 on multiple federal charges for constructing and mailing bombs to federal facilities, including a Justice Department office in Washington DC. Ironically, the indictment came as the DOJ was supporting Cassady’s lawsuit against Georgia to force the state to fund his sex-change operation.

This is the guy whom the DOJ was investigating while simultaneously supporting his sex change lawsuit in Georgia. Never forget how whacky the Biden era was. https://t.co/upe4nXQ9mf pic.twitter.com/gqEig7rQoM — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 26, 2025

In other words, the DOJ filed an amicus brief in support of an inmate who apparently tried bombing the DOJ, according to the DOJ. To add a drop of stupidity, the DOJ referred to Cassady as a female in the sex-change litigation, but calls him a man in the bombing case.

In any event, Cassady’s sex-change lawsuit has stalled, and it looks like he’ll die in prison.

In July, he filed an apparent manifesto as part of his sentencing memorandum.

Cassady said in his manifesto that he realized in 2019 that he needed to do “something that would sound the alarm deep within the halls of the Justice Department.” The next evening, Cassady watched a domestic terrorism documentary on the History Channel—and that’s when he set his mind on explosives.

“On December 31st, 2019, I tediously began collecting materials required to construct five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” Cassady wrote. The inmate mailed two IEDs to the federal buildings, while handing three others to the prison warden.

Hours later, Cassady was interrogated by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. He wasn’t charged for roughly another four years. During that time, Cassady’s manifesto suggests that he may have acted as an undercover informant.

“I engaged in illegal activities of the unthinkable kind to strengthen my cover and intelligence gathering within Ghost Face Gangsters. Activities most intelligence assets would rather shy away from,” the manifesto says, adding that Ghost Face leader Chad Ashley Allen made him an affiliate member of the group. Allen was accused in 2023 of trafficking drugs in prison.

“I was able to identify a plausible terrorist plot,” the manifesto says, adding that he provided the information to law enforcement.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.