Jeffrey Epstein Paid Someone to ‘Massage Andrew,’ New Records Show

The Oversight Committee says it’s received over 8,000 records from the Epstein estate so far...

Posted by Ken Silva
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose and Ghislaine Maxwell
Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on in the background. / IMAGE: @Techno_Fog via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Democrats have released a few of the thousands of records provided to it by the estate of deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The records don’t reveal much new information. They do show that Epstein scheduled meetings—some listed as “tentative”—with billionaires such as Bill Gates, Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. He also scheduled a breakfast in February 2019 with conservative populist Steve Bannon, who interviewed him that year but hasn’t released the footage.

However, the new records do seem to indicate that Epstein paid someone to massage Prince Andrew. Epstein’s heavily redacted ledger shows that he cut a $200 check in February 2000 for a “massage for Andrew.” Another $200 check was cut in May of that year for the same reason. The rest of the ledger is redacted.

Multiple teenagers have said Epstein paid them for massages that often included sexual activities. The Justice Department claims that Epstein didn’t pimp out those girls to any other men, but him cutting checks for massages may indicate otherwise.

Deceased Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre also claimed that Epstein pimped her out to Prince Andrew. Giuffre, who reportedly committed suicide in April, has a posthumous book that’s set to hit the shelves next month.

According to an article in the US Sun, her autobiography, Nobody’s Girl, “will tell how she was ­trafficked as a teenager.”

“Giuffre’s autobiography will contain ‘intimate and disturbing’ details of her relationship with Prince Andrew. The bombshell book will see her open up for the first time since the disgraced royal paid her millions to prevent claims of sex abuse going to court,” the Sun reported in August.

Epstein was reportedly found dead in his prison cell in August 2019—allegedly of suicide. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein in 2021.

The Oversight Committee says it’s received over 8,000 records from the Epstein estate so far.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

