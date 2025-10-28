Trans Teen, Who Wanted to Join FBI, Admits to Plotting Valentine’s Day Mass Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An 18-year-old Indiana woman, who at one point identified as transgender, has reportedly pled guilty to planning a mass school shooting at a local high school earlier this year. She’s expected to serve about 12 years in prison.

WTHR in Mooresville reported in February that the local police had received a tip from the FBI about someone who was potentially planning a school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

“During the department’s investigation, officers identified the person of interest as Trinity Shockley, of Mooresville,” WTHR reported at the time. “Court documents say Trinity is transgender, going by the name Jamie.”

Court records reportedly state that Shockley sent numerous threatening messages to people on the gaming platform Discord. Those messages included, “I’ve been planning this for a YEAR,” and “Parkland part two”—a reference to the Parkland school shooting, where Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members on Feb. 14, 2018.

Shockley reportedly told police she was “joking” and “would never do that and does not have access to a gun.” A law enforcement affidavit further stated that “Trinity wants to be in the FBI and is planning to attend Ivy Tech for criminology after she graduates in three months.”

She was arrested anyway. Some eight months later, WTHR in Indianapolis reported Monday that she will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder, which is a Level 2 felony.

According to WTHR, her plea deal calls for a 20-year sentence with a cap of 12.5 years in prison and the rest suspended, plus five years probation.

“Shockley must continue mental health treatment and take all prescribed medications, is banned from all Morgan County school properties and schools events, cannot research school shooters online and may not possess any guns,” the news outlet added.

Shockley’s sentencing is reportedly set for Nov. 24.

Discord Shootings

Shockley represents the latest case of a mentally disturbed teenager plotting a shooting on Discord.

Perhaps the most infamous Discord-linked shooting occurred in May 2022, when white supremacist Payton Gendron killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. Disturbingly, Gendron may have been chatting on Discord with a “retired federal agent” moments before he killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, according to The Buffalo News.

Gendron’s shooting was followed by other attacks that had early warning signs on Discord.

In January 2024, 17-year-old mass shooter Dylan Butler—who killed a sixth grader, injured four others and fatally shot himself at a school in Iowa—was reported to have been in an extremist Discord chatroom. NBC reported days after the shooting that Butler was a member of a Discord group called “School Massacres Discussion,” which was dedicated to discussing school shootings. According to NBC, another Discord user had notified the FBI about the chatroom months before the attack.

This was another one plotted on Discord and discussed with others there. Who ran the "TCC Mama" account and what happened to this person? https://t.co/KmH82DT7vK pic.twitter.com/J942KN37zh — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 28, 2025

Another Discord-linked shooting occurred some two months after the Butler shooting on Sept. 4, 2024, when 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire at a Georgia high school and killed four people. After Gray’s shooting, the FBI admitted that Gray had been on its radar—but insisted that there was “no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action” against the teenager before his shooting spree.

About three months later, 15-year-old female student Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, opened fire during a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin—killing another student and a teacher, and wounding six others before killing herself.

Rupnow’s apparent manifesto, which was published on Discord before her shooting, references previous school shooters, including the same ones that apparently infatuated Shockley.

Most recently, alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson was revealed to have been highly active on Discord—though no evidence has been released showing that he plotted there. Discord, for its part, says its platform was not used in the plot to kill Kirk.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.