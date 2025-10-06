Trans Bus Driver Charged for Molesting Children

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a 48-year-old biological male bus driver, who identifies as a woman, for molesting children.

According to a press release from the CMPD, Leetwain Darrell Tate, who went by “Sharon” or “Ms. Sharon,” commited sex crimes against children as young as 14 years old. A signed affidavit states that police received a complaint from a victim’s mother on Sept. 16.

“It was reported that several boys [have] been staying with Leetwain and perform[ing] sexual acts on her at her residents,” states the police affidavit, identifying Tate as a woman.

“A fact-finding was conducted with several other victims, who disclosed to being sexually abused by Leetwain. The result of the phone extraction data led to corroborating evidence of the victim disclosures.”

Tate faces two counts of statutory rape, six counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and one count of statutory sex offense. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Tate was previously a school bus driver at Sugar Creek Charter School, according ot the CMPD.

“Tate was suspended by the school during the investigation and officially terminated on Sept. 29,” the police said in a press release. “Preliminary information indicates that these incidents did not occur on school property or while Tate was operating a school bus.”

The police added that they believe there could be more victims. They urge potential victims to contact “Detective King” at 704-336-7495.

