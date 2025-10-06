Monday, October 6, 2025

Bessent Names New CEO for Tax Collection Agency

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Scott Bessent
Scott Bessent / PHOTO: AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is serving as acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, created a new position to lead the day-to-day operations of the federal government’s tax collection agency. 

Bessent announced that Commissioner of the Social Security Administration Frank Bisignano will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the IRS. In the newly created position, Bisignano will report directly to Bessent. Bisignano will manage the organization and oversee day-to-day IRS operations while continuing to serve as Commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

“Frank is a businessman with an exceptional track record of driving growth and efficiency in the private and now public sector,” Bessent said in a statement.

IRS officials said the IRS and SSA share many of the same technological and customer service goals. 

“Under his leadership at the SSA, he has already made important and substantial progress, and we are pleased that he will bring this expertise to the IRS as we sharpen our focus on collections, privacy, and customer service in order to deliver better outcomes for hardworking Americans,” Bessent said.

The IRS has gone through seven leaders so far this year. Last month, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called for “stability” at the IRS.

Bisignano previously served as Chairman and CEO of Fiserv, the world’s largest financial services and payment technology company. He also held similar jobs running large organizations that managed sensitive data.

The IRS media office didn’t immediately answer questions about pay for the new IRS CEO position. Many federal media relations offices closed amid the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

Last month, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration wrote in a report that it was concerned about the IRS’s staffing levels.

“We expect workforce reductions to impact key processing programs and customer service going forward,” the September report noted. “We are concerned about how this will impact the 2026 Filing Season. Key IRS functions responsible for managing the filing season have lost 17% to 19% of their workforce.”

The report noted that the staffing issues come as the agency prepares to implement key tax provisions included in the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The GOP measure expanded deductions for tipped workers, overtime pay, senior citizens and people with high state and local tax bills.

“Staffing losses in the IRS’s Information Technology function and recently enacted legislation create additional challenges for the IRS as it prepares for the 2026 Filing Season,” according to the report. “The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will require the IRS to make substantial changes ahead of the 2026 Filing Season, but the agency will have fewer Information Technology resources to timely update processing systems.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trans Bus Driver Charged for Molesting Children
Next article
Bari Weiss is the New Editor-in-Chief of CBS News after Paramount Buys Her Website

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com