Missing Ret. Air Force General’s Ties to ‘UFO Community’ Revealed 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The wife of missing retired U.S. Air Force General William McCasland has taken to social media to clarify his ties to the UFO community, as the FBI enters the second week of its search in New Mexico.

McCasland was reported missing by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque on Feb. 27. His disappearance quickly became a topic of social media discussion due to the unusual circumstances surrounding it.

Susan McCasland Wilkerson’s March 6 Facebook comments came amid growing online speculation that her husband’s disappearance could be linked to UFO activity, given his previous role leading an Air Force base with relevant programs.

“Neil does not have any special knowledge about the ET bodies and debris from the Roswell crash stored at Wright-Patt,” Wilkerson wrote, as quoted first by the New York Post.

She added that her husband had a “brief association” with the UFO community after his retirement and collaboration with Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, who co-founded a company focused on studying “unidentified aerial phenomena,” according to the Post.

Wilkerson emphasized that McCasland served as “unpaid consultant on military and technical/scientific matters to lend verisimilitude to Tom’s fiction book and media activities.”

She stressed that this connection “is not a reason for somebody to abduct” her husband.

“Neil does not have any special knowledge about the ET bodies and debris from the Roswell crash stored at Wright-Patt,” she reiterated, referencing the long-standing rumors that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base held materials recovered from the alleged 1947 flying disk crash.

Wilkerson appeared to close with a touch of dark humor: “Though at this point with absolutely no sign of him, maybe the best hypothesis is that aliens beamed him up to the mothership. However, no sightings hovering above the Sandia Mountains have been reported.”