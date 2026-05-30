Saturday, May 30, 2026

Jill Reveals How Kamala Cornered Joe Into Endorsing Her

'Could you do it soon? Say, in twenty minutes...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Jill Biden appeared to put lingering rumors to rest this week by confirming she heavily disliked Kamala Harris, recounting how the twice-failed presidential candidate effectively cornered Joe Biden into endorsing her after he exited the 2024 race. 

The confirmation came in her book, View from the East Wing, set for release on June 2. In it, Jill recounted how Harris’s pressure campaign began when Joe called Harris to inform her of his decision to end his re-election campaign. 

At first, Harris appeared compassionate about Joe’s exit. But, in Jill’s own words, Harris quickly shifted into “her courtroom prosecutor mode” and began demanding an immediate endorsement of her imminent presidential bid. 

“Oh my God, Joe. Are you sure?” Harris asked, according to a preview of the book reported by USA Today on Friday. 

Seemingly unconvinced by Harris’s electability, Joe suggested that they wait until the next day to issue an endorsement. Harris quickly shut down that idea, claiming the delay would create an opportunity for “mischief.” 

“I want it sooner,” Harris demanded, to which Joe replied: “I’ll call you back when I figure this out.” 

Unsatisfied with the pledge, she replied, “Could you do it soon? Say, in twenty minutes.” 

As reported by USA Today, Jill walked out of the room at that point. 

The book appears to corroborate longstanding reporting that Jill strongly disliked Harris, primarily after Harris slammed Joe over his record on race when both were seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019.

At the time, Harris slammed Joe’s opposition to desegregation busing in the 1970s. 

The memoir has not been warmly received in Democratic circles because it reopens the wounds from Biden’s collapse following his disastrous debate against President Donald Trump and the chaotic weeks that ended his re-election campaign. 

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