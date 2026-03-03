Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Ret. Air Force General Goes Missing under Unknown Circumstances

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque is urgently searching for William Neil McCasland

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bomber
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of the Long Range Strike Bomber, designated the B-21. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A retired general from the U.S. Air Force has gone missing in New Mexico, and authorities are sounding the alarm over medical concerns.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque is urgently searching for William Neil McCasland, a 68-year-old top military official who once led the Air Force’s multi-billion-dollar science and technology programs.

According to a Silver Alert issued by BCSO, McCasland was last seen at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 near a local street in Sandia Heights, New Mexico.

The semi-arid neighborhood features adobe-style homes set against the Sandia Mountains.

Authorities do not know his last clothing description or direction of travel.

The BCSO warned that “due to his medical issues law enforcement is concerned for his safety.”

McCasland was commissioned in 1979 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His decorated career includes the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster.

Before retiring in 2013, he was promoted from Brigadier General to Major General in 2007 at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Austin Terror Shooter Was Not on the FBI’s Radar
Next article
‘I’m Done’: Hillary Clinton Goes Berserk in Epstein Deposition

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com