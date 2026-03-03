Ret. Air Force General Goes Missing under Unknown Circumstances

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A retired general from the U.S. Air Force has gone missing in New Mexico, and authorities are sounding the alarm over medical concerns.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque is urgently searching for William Neil McCasland, a 68-year-old top military official who once led the Air Force’s multi-billion-dollar science and technology programs.

According to a Silver Alert issued by BCSO, McCasland was last seen at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 near a local street in Sandia Heights, New Mexico.

The semi-arid neighborhood features adobe-style homes set against the Sandia Mountains.

Authorities do not know his last clothing description or direction of travel.

The BCSO warned that “due to his medical issues law enforcement is concerned for his safety.”

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance from the public in looking for 68-year-old William Neil McCasland. Last seen on 02/27/2026 at approximately 11:00 am in the area of Quail Run Ct NE. Unknown clothing description and unknown direction of travel.… pic.twitter.com/ZHv1idEDyv — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 28, 2026

McCasland was commissioned in 1979 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His decorated career includes the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster.

Before retiring in 2013, he was promoted from Brigadier General to Major General in 2007 at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.