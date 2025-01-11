Yikes: Top Calif. Democrat Fumbles When Pressed on Anti-Trump Session as LA Burns

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a Democrat, fumbled during a press conference on Thursday. He was pressed about his special session to preemptively attack the incoming Trump administration, even as wildfires continued to destroy Los Angeles.

Rivas, a protégé of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faced the tough questions of KCRA reporter Ashley Zavala on whether Democrats had the right priorities amid the unprecedented fires.

“Is now the right time to have a special legislative session on allocating money to fight Trump in a way that you could already do without a special legislative session?” Zavala asked.

Seemingly unprepared to address the concerns, Rivas responded: “I’m here to address … these wildfires. This is a historic, historic wildfire. This is, this is a historic event. These wildfires, as I mentioned, are going to be, quite possibly, some of the worst wildfires and disasters in the state and national history.”

Undeterred by Rivas’s attempt to pivot from the topic, Zavala reiterated her points.

“While this wildfire is happening, and while people are trying to understand what’s going on and are worried about disaster relief, worried about the ability to get homeowners insurance, your chamber gaveled into a special legislative session to prepare for Donald Trump in a way that you are already able to do without a special legislative session. Again, is now the right time for that?” she asked.

Rivas ignored the damning comments and attempted to shift the focus to the wildfires.

“We are acting with great urgency, great urgency, to ensure that we’re providing much needed relief to Angelenos, to ensure that we understand what it’s going to take for that, for this region to recover and to support those that have been most impacted by this disaster,” he claimed.

Zavala’s questions referenced partisan actions taken by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who convened a special legislative session to “safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration.”

New: California lawmakers in the Assembly have gaveled into the special legislative session to help the state prepare for legal battles with the incoming Trump administration. Democrats moved forward with the bill to get $25m to CADOJ—-will have budget hearing Monday. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 9, 2025

The special session seeks to increase funding to the California Department of Justice and Department of State to battle President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

This move drew widespread mockery from Republicans, who accused Newsom of trying to undermine the will of the voters in the past presidential election.

To make matters worse for Newsom, the special session coincided with the ravaging wildfires that have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals and the destruction of thousands of homes in the Los Angeles area. Rating agencies estimate that the property damage could exceed $50 billion.