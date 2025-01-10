Joe Biden Makes ‘Fire’ Joke While Addressing the Calif. Wildfires

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Joe Biden made a tone-death fire joke during a Thursday briefing on the California wildfires.

Biden turned to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from California, and made a remark regarding the fires.

“Madam Vice President, I know you’re directly affected,” he began. “So you fire away, no pun intended.”

The comment sparked comments on social media.

“Is there something funny about this?” RNC Research wrote. “Absolutely disgusting.”

BIDEN: "Fire away. No pun intended." Is there something funny about this? Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/3QQ4Zw1fUM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2025

Others noted that Harris did not seem amused with the statement, as it took her a few seconds before she responded with “indeed.”

“Oh Kamala was not having it lmfao,” one user commented.

Biden previously made another remark while at a conference with Governor Gavin Newsom.

Instead of address the fires, the president decided to say he is now a great grandfather.

“The good news is I’m a great-grandfather as of today,” he said before declining to answer questions.

The clip quickly circulated on social media with users expressing their frustrations with Biden.

“What an absolute disgrace that man is. He make me sick to my stomach,” one user wrote.

Others expressed how he is self-centered as many Californians are losing their homes.

“30,000 evacuated and may lose their homes… and he talks about himself,” one user wrote. “He’s so awful.”

30,000 evacuated and may lose their homes… and he talks about himself. He’s so awful. — celler (@22cje) January 8, 2025

Biden made similar distasteful remarks while he went to Hawaii after the Maui wildfire in 2023.

“You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man,” he said at the time while he pointed to the boots on the paws of a cadaver dog.

Biden also claimed to have “a little sense” of what residents were going through because of a small kitchen fire he had in his home almost 20 years prior.

“I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette and my cat,” he commented.