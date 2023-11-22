Top Adams Aide Scrubbed Texts as Biden’s DOJ Raided Homes of Staffers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An embattled aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned staffers to scrub their phones as the FBI raided the home of the Adams campaign’s top fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Rana Abbasova, director of protocol in the Office for International Affairs, was suspended from her $80,000 post following the revelations that she led efforts to erase text messages that might have been tied to the probe.

City Hall staffer Rana Abbasova tipped colleagues to “delete” their text exchanges hours after the feds raided her New Jersey home, a source close to the investigation into @NYCMayor‘s campaign said. https://t.co/wxABdPesPC via @michaelgartland @NYDailyNews — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) November 21, 2023

An individual with knowledge of the probe claimed the alleged plot to delete messages was “immediately reported to investigators.” It also told the NY Post that the text messages between Abbasova and the mayor were “benign.”

The suspension of Abbasova came after the FBI ignited an investigation into the Adams campaign and potential campaign irregularities.

The mayor nor his campaign have been accused of any wrongdoing, however, a court warrant was issued to seize Adams’ cellphones to see if he had received messages from suspended Abbasova. Reportedly, FBI agents told the mayor’s security detail to step aside as they raided the phones, which they later returned.

Democrats let other Democrats get away with everything. Don’t be fooled into thinking this is anything but Biden settling a beef he has with Eric Adams because Adams committed the sin of highlighting Joe’s open border disaster. If he covered for Joe, Joe would cover for him. pic.twitter.com/24ayRnPohi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 10, 2023

The FBI is leading an investigation into whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to cash in with foreign donations in exchange of political favors, the NY Post alleged.

According to the New York Times, the construction of the Turkish Consulate in New York City is at the center of the probe as it is rumored that Adams allegedly assisted in fast-tracking FDNY permits for the newly inaugurated consulate.

Specifically, the FBI is seeking knowledge into whether the campaign worked with KSK Construction to use “straw donors” to funnel illegal cash into the campaigns.

Abbasova’s home was also raided on Nov. 2, in addition to the home of Cenk Ocal. Abassoda is originally from Azerbaijan and Ocal is a former Turkish Airlines executive who worked on the transition team of the Adams administration, the NY Post reported.