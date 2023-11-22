Quantcast
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

House Nears Decision on Biden Impeachment Articles

'We get those depositions done this year and … then we can decide on whether or not there’s articles...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jim Jordan
Jim Jordan / PHOTO: Gage Skidmore, wikimedia

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Republicans are edging closer to the culmination of the impeachment inquiry into accusations of political corruption, bribery and illegal influence peddling, enveloping President Joe Biden. 

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, hinted at the impending closure in remarks to Politico on Wednesday.

“We get those depositions done this year and … then we can decide on whether or not there’s articles,”  Jordan implied, suggesting that the verdict on whether to indict the scandal-stricken president could arrive early in 2024. 

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., greenlit the impeachment inquiry earlier this year, effectively instructing the House Judiciary Committee, House Oversight Committee, and House Ways and Means Committee to scrutinize whether the president reaped benefits from the contentious business dealings of Hunter Biden.

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., emphasized the advantage for Republicans in wrapping up the impeachment before the intensification of the 2024 election season.  

“We understand that the further you go toward an election, the more politicized these conversations become,” Cline declared. “That’s why it’s all the more important for us to begin to take action sooner rather than later.”

Most recently, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden, the president’s brother, allegedly linked to a $200,000 payment to the president as a purported loan repayment. 

Nonetheless, not all Republicans share the same enthusiasm for impeachment, with concerns looming about potential consequences in swing districts. 

“Any kind of an impeachment puts our Biden people in a really tough spot,” expressed an anonymous Republican lawmaker to Politico. “Impeachment hurts us politically — it makes our base feel better.”

In stark contrast, Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, dismissed the looming threat of impeachment, claiming there is no evidence that ties Biden to any wrongdoing. 

“House Republicans have already spent a year on their expensive and time-consuming so-called ‘investigation,’ and they’ve turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden,” Sams retorted. 

“In fact, their own witnesses and the thousands of pages of documents they’ve obtained have repeatedly debunked their false allegations,” he added, turning a blind eye to mounting evidence collected by Republicans.

