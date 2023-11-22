Quantcast
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Leftist Media Claims Israel Lacks ‘Evidence’ of Hamas Hospital Tunnels after Video Dump

Posted by Eli Pacheco
Shifa Hospital
Armed Hamas militants are posted in a corridor of Gaza's Shifa Hospital. / PHOTO: @excusemekoo via Twitter

(Eli Pacheco, Headline USA) Israel posted a video on Sunday that it said proves Hamas has dug a tunnel under the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital—but left-wing media continued to raise doubts of the video’s validity.

The footage released by the Israeli Defense Forces included shots of terrorists moving hostages through the hospital and into the apparent entrances to the tunnels.

Hamas has admitted to having hundreds of miles of access shafts, bunkers and tunnels, but it denies the secret structures are in civilian buildings, such as hospitals.

A U.S. official said Hamas has a command node under the hospital, according to intelligence.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, though, claims the evidence isn’t conclusive.

“The counter from Israel is that Hamas has tunneled under the hospitals,” Mitchell said on air Sunday. “We have not seen that intelligence. That’s based on IDF video, IDF claims.”

The Washington Post likewise pushed back on the IDF’s claims, saying that despite the visual confirmation it had yet to provide “significant evidence” to corroborate the allegation.

Israeli military officials said they discovered the tunnel, 33 feet deep and 180 feet long. It leads to a blast-proof door, according to Newsmax.

“This type of door is used by the Hamas terrorist organization to block Israeli forces from entering the command centers and the underground assets belonging to Hamas,” said a joint military statement by the IDF and the Israeli Security Authority.

 The release includes a video depicting a narrow tunnel with an arched concrete roof.

Hamas militants have accessed the tunnel through a shaft in a shed in the Shifa compound. The compound houses munitions, too, according to the release.

The video comes during Israel’s search-and-destroy mission against Hamas, as the Israeli–Hamas war reached its seventh week.

The release also showed, according to Israel, closed-circuit TV footage with a timestamp on Oct. 7—the date Hamas militants staged an attack on Israel. That video was from Al-Shifa Hospital and documented terrorists transporting hostages through the tunnel on the day of the massacre.

According to Newsmax, the hostages appearing in the video were migrants from Nepal and Thailand.

“These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” said a tweet from an official IDF account.

The IDF continues its search for tunnels and underground facilities, MSN reported. About 300 people are still in the hospital, it said.

A U.S. official said Hamas has a command node under the hospital, according to intelligence.

“Without getting into this specific hospital or that specific claim, this is Hamas’s track record, both historically and in this conflict,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sanctuary Cities Embracing Red-State Strategy by Busing Illegals Elsewhere
Next article
Top Adams Aide Scrubbed Texts as Biden’s DOJ Raided Homes of Staffers

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com