Bill O’Reilly Predicts ‘Dracula’s Stake in the Heart’ for MSNBC, ‘The View’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Bill O’Reilly predicted Wednesday on NewsNation that MSNBC and ABC’s The View will receive “Dracula’s stake in the heart” following President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding election win.

O’Reilly told host Chris Cuomo, formerly of CNN, that Comcast likely made Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough disclose on Monday their Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump to preface Wednesday’s announcement separating MSNBC from NBC News.

Cuomo argued that Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, moved to spin off MSNBC among other channels like CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and the Golf Channel—but O’Reilly dismissed the News Nation host’s claim.

HOLY SMOKES: Bill O'Reilly reveals Comcast wants to throw MSNBC “overboard” because their hateful rhetoric is tanking NBC's views. “They're not putting anything into MSNBC. They want to sell it… You can get MSNBC for nothing.” The next show on the media chopping block is… pic.twitter.com/cwcP5iwJp2 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 21, 2024

“Why would you believe what’s being reported? You want the real story? Here is Comcast. So, they’re ‘uncoupling,’ their word, MSNBC from NBC News,” he told Cuomo. “That means MSNBC has no resources at all. None.”

O’Reilly explained that MSNBC will not be able to afford to multimillion dollar salaries of top talent like Rachel Maddow.

“NBC News is saying, ‘We don’t want you around,’” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly called NBC News’s ratings catastrophic due to the network’s association with MSNBC.

“NBC’s desperately trying to save the mothership of information, and they have to throw MSNBC overboard,” he added. “They’re not putting anything into MSNBC. They want to sell it.”

O’Reilly suggested leftist billionaire George Soros, who recently acquired more than 299 radio stations, buy MSNBC because he could get it for free.

He said Comcast is ready to break from MSNBC because their rhetoric is “hateful.”

O’Reilly predicted ABC would inevitably decide to cut ties with The View due to the same Trump-hating personalities inhabiting the show.

“It is over for these far-left networks. Done. Never coming back. Dracula’s stake in the heart,” he said. “Who benefits? News Nation may. But CNN, which is on the ropes too, will probably get some MSNBC viewers.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.