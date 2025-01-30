Tom Homan Blasts MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘She’s Dumber than a Box of Rocks’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan took down MSNBC’s Joy Reid after the leftist commentator attacked the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“She’s dumber than a box of rocks,” Homan told Fox News host Jesse Watters Tuesday night.

Joy Reid accuses Secretary Noem of “cosplaying” as an ICE agent. Tom Homan responds “[Reid] is dumber than a box of rocks.” How could you not love our new Border Czar?! pic.twitter.com/aJAqeoMh5T — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2025

The no-nonsense Homan explained how the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is helping American citizens.

“What ICE did in Chicago is saved children. What we did in New York today is save children,” he said. “Just in Chicago alone we arrested at least nine sexual predators, most of them child sex predators. We took them off the street.”

He warned that those who oppose Trump’s immigration plan are not going to be successful in stopping the mass deportation of illegals.

“Under Biden, we had a 3,500% increase in people on terrorist watch lists. No, we’re saving this nation. We make America safe again,” he continued. “So they need to get out of the way because we’re coming. We’re going to do it. They’re not going to stop us.”

Homan previously slammed singer and former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez for her now-deleted video where she cried because of illegal immigrants being deported.

He said she should be upset with the children who have been sex trafficked and cartel crime.

Some Democrats plan on fighting the new administration.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey bluntly stated Monday he refuses to work with ICE.

“I am not going to be working with ICE,” the mayor said. “My administration will not work with ICE.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston made comments earlier in January that he believes there should be places to provide sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

ICE arrested over 3,500 during Trump’s first week back in office, according to Axios.

On Wednesday, ICE’s X account stated over 1,000 were arrested, as the department continues to post the daily arrest numbers.