Quantcast
Thursday, January 30, 2025

Cruz Makes ‘Very Serious’ Case for US to Retake the Panama Canal

'The most interesting thing about the hearing today is ... almost every Democrat, echoed the points that you and I have been making. I'm not sure what that means, but it surprised me...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made a “very serious” case for the U.S. to retake the Panama Canal during Wednesday’s episode of his podcast.

Cruz, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology, kicked off a Senate hearing Tuesday by launching formal investigative efforts into Panama’s violation of 1977 Panama Treaty. The senator blasted Panama as a “bad actor” that fell to the dangerous influence of China.

Cruz delved into the reasons for his support of President Donald Trump retaking the Panama Canal, explaining that it was more than American expansionism that caused the issue to emerge.

“This is not simply Donald Trump raising an issue, ‘Gosh, we want the Panama Canal,’” Cruz said on Verdict with Ted Cruz.

“Panama made a commitment when Jimmy Carter gave this away. And they made a commitment, No. 1, that the Panama Canal would remain neutral, that it would not allow another foreign power to have control over it, to have military access to it,” he continued. “And No. 2, they made a commitment in treaty that they would charge fair and equitable fees.”

The senator said that “China controls” both the Pacific and Atlanta sides of the Panama Canal. He warned that China has the power to “shut down all traffic” traversing the canal, which could harm U.S. interests.

“Panama makes roughly $3 billion in fees from transit across the Panama Canal,” Cruz said, adding that “75% of those transits are American ships.”

The Texan pointed out that Panama makes billions charging American cargo ships, commercial ships and military ships for using the canal.

He made clear that “there is a strong argument that Panama is in violation of the treaty.”

Cruz was optimistic about Trump’s negotiation power over Panama, saying the “worst-case scenario” would be a reduction of cost.

The GOP senator reflected on his hearing, telling listeners he was shocked that Democrats agreed with him on the threat of Chinese influence over the canal.

“I didn’t know if the Democrats would show up at the hearing and begin screaming and saying, ‘Trump is a lunatic and how dare he do this.’  I didn’t know what they would say,” Cruz said.

He added, “The most interesting thing about the hearing today is the Democrats, almost every Democrat, echoed the points that you and I have been making, that China has far too much influence over the Panama Canal, and also the Panama Canal is charging excessive fees. I’m not sure what that means, but it surprised me.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Losing Her S**t’: Bernie’s Onesie Tantrum at RFK Jr. Hearing Cracks Up Ex-Fox News Host
Next article
Tom Homan Blasts MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘She’s Dumber than a Box of Rocks’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com