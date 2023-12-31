Quantcast
Sunday, December 31, 2023

‘Time to Deport’: GOP Rep. Gives Biden Ultimatum Amid Record Border Arrests

'Life along the border is turned upside down...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Republican member of Congress issued a stern message about the Biden administration’s inaction amid rampant illegal immigration at the southern border: “Enough is enough!” 

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, whose district covers a vast portion of the southern border, expressed in a Sunday interview on Fox News his concerns about the record-breaking numbers of illegal immigration, exposing President Joe Biden’s lack of decisive action on the border. 

Ahead of a border visit by House Republicans, Gonzales emphasized, “Life along the border is turned upside down and that is exactly what the [House Speaker Mike Johnson] and my colleagues are going to see next week. I believe in legal immigration; I believe most of America believes in legal immigration. But what we are not seeing is not that. This is chaos. Enough is enough.” 

The GOP lawmaker, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 election, stated that Biden must start removing illegal aliens or face potential removal from office. 

“It’s time to deport those that illegally come into the United States and President Biden can do that or he can watch and lose and watch the next president enforce those policies on the books,” he added. 

Gonzales, an early Trump endorser, attributed his support of the former president to the Trump administration’s border security policies in a November 2022 tweet.

“Under President Trump, America had a secure border, we were energy independent, and parents had a say in our children’s education. I look forward to President Trump once again righting the ship,” Gonzales said. 

Gonzales’s remarks follow the Biden administration setting alarming records due to the unprecedented influx of illegal aliens at the southern border. 

Since fiscal year 2023, the Biden administration has encountered over 770,000 illegal aliens since Oct. 1, with at least 83,500 known “gotaways” managing to evade apprehension. Particularly striking was the encounter of over 286,000 illegal aliens since Dec. 1—the highest figure in U.S. history, as reported by Fox News.

Speaker Johnson, alongside several other Republicans, is expected to visit the southern border to assess the ongoing chaos, which has prompted both Democrat and Republican governors to implement tough border policies. 

In Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs deployed the state’s National Guard to deter illegal aliens. Similarly, in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation allowing local authorities to detain individuals suspected of being in the U.S. illegally. 

“We’re going to be in Eagle Pass. We’re going to be hearing directly from people on the ground. These stories are going to resonate and it is going to lead House Republicans into 2024 as we try to tackle these issues,” Gonzales asserted. 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Killed for Sport’: Over 100 Christians Dead in Reported Nigerian Massacre

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com