‘Killed for Sport’: Over 100 Christians Dead in Reported Nigerian Massacre

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Christians in Nigeria are reportedly being killed in masse by armed militants in the region segregated between the majority-Muslim north and the predominately south, harrowing reports alleged.

According to Fox News, over 100 Christians fell victim to a massacre on Dec. 25, worsening a growing number of atrocities in the West African country.

The report highlighted that a staggering 52,000 Christians have been “butchered” or “hacked to death” since 2009, as reported by Intersociety. The turmoil began on Christmas during clashes between the government-backed Fulani Jihadists and Plateau Christians, Christian Today reported.

It took local Nigerian forces 12 hours to rescue the victims. Fox reported former Nigerian chief of army staff Ty Danjuma accusing the military of ignoring the attack.

Shocking revelation from TY Danjuma, former Chief Of Army Staff, on why the killing won’t stop…💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/o0AeqOtfmu — Royal Spotlight (@Royal_Spotlight) December 25, 2023

“The armed forces are not neutral, they collude with the bandits that kill Nigerians,” he said during a speech. “They [the army] facilitate their movements, they cover them. If you are depending on the armed forces to stop the killings, you will die one by one.”

World looks other way as Christians ‘killed for sport’ by jihadists in Nigeria https://t.co/ggxGHPr2Pb — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 31, 2023

The State Department declined to label the attack as religiously motivated, highlighting the absence of a formal claim of responsibility from local militant groups.

“Religious freedom is a key U.S. foreign policy priority and plays a prominent role in our continued engagement with the Nigerian government,” a spokesperson claimed.

The spokesperson added, “We continue to have concerns about religious freedom in Nigeria, and we will continue to work with the Government of Nigeria to address religious freedom issues and to ensure all human rights are protected, including the freedom of religion or belief.”

However, Experts warn that attacks against Christians are widespread in Nigeria.

Rev. Johnnie Moore, a former commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, told Fox that western Africa is “the single worst place in the world” to be a Christian.

“When ISIS was at its height in Iraq and Syria in 2015, terrorists in one single state in Nigeria killed more Christians than all of those killed by the ISIS caliphate in Syria and in Iraq combined,” he said.

Moore decried the daily terror reportedly faced by Christians in western Africa, saying “Christians are killed for sports, especially Christian children.”

He continued, “Entire villages are burnt and pillaged. Thousands of churches have been destroyed. Children and women are hunted. Countless Christians have been kidnapped.”