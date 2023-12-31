Quantcast
Sunday, December 31, 2023

‘Killed for Sport’: Over 100 Christians Dead in Reported Nigerian Massacre

'Christians are killed for sports, especially Christian children...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Holy Bible (Source: Pixabay/stempow)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Christians in Nigeria are reportedly being killed in masse by armed militants in the region segregated between the majority-Muslim north and the predominately south, harrowing reports alleged. 

According to Fox News, over 100 Christians fell victim to a massacre on Dec. 25, worsening a growing number of atrocities in the West African country.

The report highlighted that a staggering 52,000 Christians have been “butchered” or “hacked to death” since 2009, as reported by Intersociety. The turmoil began on Christmas during clashes between the government-backed Fulani Jihadists and Plateau Christians, Christian Today reported. 

It took local Nigerian forces 12 hours to rescue the victims. Fox reported former Nigerian chief of army staff Ty Danjuma accusing the military of ignoring the attack.

“The armed forces are not neutral, they collude with the bandits that kill Nigerians,” he said during a speech. “They [the army] facilitate their movements, they cover them. If you are depending on the armed forces to stop the killings, you will die one by one.”

The State Department declined to label the attack as religiously motivated, highlighting the absence of a formal claim of responsibility from local militant groups. 

“Religious freedom is a key U.S. foreign policy priority and plays a prominent role in our continued engagement with the Nigerian government,” a spokesperson claimed. 

The spokesperson added, “We continue to have concerns about religious freedom in Nigeria, and we will continue to work with the Government of Nigeria to address religious freedom issues and to ensure all human rights are protected, including the freedom of religion or belief.” 

However, Experts warn that attacks against Christians are widespread in Nigeria. 

Rev. Johnnie Moore, a former commissioner for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, told Fox that western Africa is “the single worst place in the world” to be a Christian. 

“When ISIS was at its height in Iraq and Syria in 2015, terrorists in one single state in Nigeria killed more Christians than all of those killed by the ISIS caliphate in Syria and in Iraq combined,” he said. 

Moore decried the daily terror reportedly faced by Christians in western Africa, saying “Christians are killed for sports, especially Christian children.” 

He continued, “Entire villages are burnt and pillaged. Thousands of churches have been destroyed. Children and women are hunted. Countless Christians have been kidnapped.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
California University Staffers Could Set Record as Dem’s Tax-Funded Cash Cow

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com