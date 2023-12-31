Leftist Academics Lose Jobs Over Their Jew-Hatred

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Two university professors lost their jobs after their hatred toward Jews was revealed.

The first professor was Stanford University’s newly formed Anti-Semitism Committee’s co-chair who resigned after he was called out for aligning himself with anti-Israel groups and writing a paper in 2017, in which he concluded that anti-Semitism was not a problem on college campuses, according to Breitbart.

It was revealed that Ari Kelman, the short-lived faculty co-chair of Stanford’s Anti-Semitism Committee, ironically had a record of downplaying the issue of anti-Semitism on campus, as well as allying with anti-Israel groups.

In addition to that, Kelman and other Jew-hating Stanford Marxist indoctrinators wrote a “Safe on the Sidelines” paper back in 2017, in which they wrote that anti-Semitism is not a problem on college campuses because “different representations of campus culture come from the difficulties in defining what counts as political speech and what counts as antisemitism.”

Kelman also served on the academic board of Open Hillel, which is organized by major Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions [BDS] lobby groups, and worked to overturn Hillel International’s guidelines that prevent partnering with anti-Jewish groups and individuals, the news source reported.

When the information about Kelman was revealed, he was pushed to resign from his role as a co-chair of Stanford’s Antisemitism Committee.

“Stanford appointed BDS-supporting Prof. Ari Kelman to chair its anti-Semitism committee. Amid criticism from brave Stanford students and alum, with an assist from the Caroline Glick show, he resigned!” Jewish News Syndicate editor Caroline Glick wrote.

The other professor who was not able to keep a job was a University of Minnesota professor who denied that Hamas raped Israeli women during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. As a result, she did not receive a leading administrative DEI position, according to Campus Reform.

Sima Shakhsari spewed her Jew-hating rhetoric before a panel during the interview process for an associate dean position at the College of Liberal Arts’ Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Despite her not getting the position, she is still employed as an associate professor in the Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies Department.

Shakhsari also suggested during the interview that the accusations that Hamas raped Israeli women are similar to lynchings of black men in the United States because they were accused of raping white women, implying that this never happened.

In addition to that, Shakhsari previously attended pro-Hamas rallies and called Israelis defending themselves against terrorists a “genocide.”

“I cannot be silenced in the face of this genocide, and I’m not gonna argue whether it’s a genocide or not,” she said.