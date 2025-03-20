Quantcast
Thursday, March 20, 2025

Tim Walz Thinks He Would Beat Trump Supporters in a Physical Fight

'I think I scare them a little bit, [which is] why they spend so much time on me...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / IMAGE: @townhallcom via Twitter

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Governor Tim Walz had some fighting words for Republicans in a cringe-inducing podcast with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The failed vice president nominee decided to discuss masculinity in the Tuesday episode of “This Is Gavin Newsom.”


He acknowledged he was not seen as masculine and asked, “How do you fight it?”

Newsom was going to respond but Walz decided to interrupt.

“I think I could kick most of their ass,” Walz began. “I do think that.”

The clip quickly went viral on social media with the majority of users mocking the laughable remarks.

“Bro, I think my GRANDMA could take you out with one swing,” reporter Nick Sortor wrote. “Anybody getting their ass kicked by Tampon Tim?”

Caitlyn Jenner also decided to speak out on the clip.

“I am more ‘masculine’ than this [clown] Gov Walz,” the Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete wrote.

Walz also tried to claim in the interview he was specifically targeted multiple times, and tried to reference Fox News making fun of him for having a straw with a milkshake.

“Hey they spent all their time, these guys on Fox News that ‘Walz is gay, he’s not masculine’ you know, ‘he doesn’t coach football the way he should,'” he continued.

While on the campaign trail in October 2024, Walz had one of his many gaffes while playing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a Twitch stream and told her she “can run a mean pick 6.”  He was blasted over it as it not a play that is run, but instead a defensive move where the ball is intercepted and results in a touchdown.

Walz bizarrely said he thinks the criticism was being he installed fear in MAGA Republicans.

“I think I scare them a little bit, [which is] why they spend so much time on me,” Walz added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
