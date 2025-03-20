Tim Walz Thinks He Would Beat Trump Supporters in a Physical Fight

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Governor Tim Walz had some fighting words for Republicans in a cringe-inducing podcast with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The failed vice president nominee decided to discuss masculinity in the Tuesday episode of “This Is Gavin Newsom.”

He acknowledged he was not seen as masculine and asked, “How do you fight it?”

Newsom was going to respond but Walz decided to interrupt.

“I think I could kick most of their ass,” Walz began. “I do think that.”

The clip quickly went viral on social media with the majority of users mocking the laughable remarks.

🚨 TIM WALZ ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS: “I think I can kick most of their ass.” Bro, I think my GRANDMA could take you out with one swing. Anybody getting their ass kicked by Tampon Tim? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tCWCj3woPy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 18, 2025

“Bro, I think my GRANDMA could take you out with one swing,” reporter Nick Sortor wrote. “Anybody getting their ass kicked by Tampon Tim?”

Caitlyn Jenner also decided to speak out on the clip.