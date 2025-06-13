Friday, June 13, 2025

Tim Walz Freezes When Asked to Define a Woman

'You guys are the party of violence, and you're the party erasing women. You don't respect us...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / IMAGE: @townhallcom via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, the self-described “knucklehead” Minnesota governor, became speechless when Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., asked him to define a woman.  

“What is a woman?” Mace asked on Thursday at a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary jurisdictions. 

Walz, seemingly taken aback by the question, mumbled, “I…” 

Mace pressed again: “‘What is a woman?’ is the question?” 

“I, I’m not sure I understand the question here,” Walz replied. “What do you, what do you want me to say?” 

Mace swiftly shot back that she wanted Walz to “say that a woman like me is an adult human female—that men can’t become women.” 

She added, “You guys are the party of violence, and you’re the party erasing women. You don’t respect us.”  

Mace concluded her remarks, accusing Walz of being a bigot: “You’re a bigot. You’re a misogynist. You’re a sexist. Mr. Chairman, I yield back.” 

Walz joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Capitol Hill to face scorching questions from House Republicans about their respective states’ sanctuary policies as President Donald Trump ramps up deportations. 

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer slammed Walz’s decision to embrace policies aimed at protecting violent illegal aliens in his state. 

“You are an utter failure. You should not be Governor!” Emmer said. “The time for sanctuary cities is over, and the American people made that clear when they elected Trump and Vance over you. Remember that?!” 

