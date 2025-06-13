Friday, June 13, 2025

Florida Sheriff Warns Anti-ICE Rioters: ‘We Will Kill You, Graveyard Dead’

'If you spit on us, you're going to the hospital and then jail. If you hit one of us, you're going to the hospital, and jail, and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Florida sheriff on Thursday warned potential anti-ICE rioters that any attack on local law enforcement would be met with deadly force: “We will kill you, graveyard dead.” 

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued the blunt warning at a press conference on possible protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration operations in Florida. 

“Throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at,” Ivey said. “Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play.” 

“This has got to stop,” he continued. 

Ivey warned that individuals who block roads in Brevard County risk getting run over and then “dragged across the street.” 

“If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital and then jail. If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital, and jail, and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs,” the sheriff asserted. 

Ivey, who has served as Brevard County sheriff since 2013 and boasts 42 years in law enforcement, also noted that peaceful protests are allowed in Florida and that his deputies will ensure this constitutionally protected right is preserved. 

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier kicked off the press conference by warning would-be demonstrators that Florida is the “anti-riot state,” and that “unlike California, we support law enforcement.” 

The Florida officials’ remarks come as California struggles with a wave of looting and vandalism in protest of the Trump administration’s efforts to deport violent illegal aliens who may be hiding in the Golden State. 

“Border Patrol and ICE agents enforcing immigration law deserve protection from leftists trying to harm them,” Uthmeier said.  

“If the left doxes these agents, we will have their backs,” he added. “Whether you make the poor choice to riot or publish an agent’s personal information online to bring harm, you are committing a crime in Florida. We will find you and hold you accountable.” 

