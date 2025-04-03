Tim Walz Daughter Says She’s Quitting Grad School

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The daughter of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Hope, took to social media to announce she will no longer be attending graduate school in the fall over the lack of the university’s support for protesters.

“I applied for one school. I kind of had my heart set on it,” Hope began in her TikTok video. “I am not going to name the institution, but given recent events I am not going to give my money, go into debt for, or support institutions that do not support students and the right to protest and speak out for their communities.”

Hope’s roughly one and a half minute TikTok video comes after universities are trying to clamp down on anti-Israel protests on campuses.

“Students deserve to be protected. I am not worried about if I were to be protected or not at said institution,” Hope continued. “I am, you know, a privileged white woman.

But I am not going to put myself in the position where I am giving money or supporting institutions that don’t support their students.”

President Donald Trump already pulled $400 million in federal grants for Columbia University over how it handled protests on campus. The Trump administration plans on reviewing funding for Harvard University as well for similar incidents, according to Fox News.

Walz’s daughter frequently takes to social media to express her opinions. She went on a transgender rant in February on TikTok after Trump issued an executive order that would protect female athletes.

“It is dangerous for the trans community, women, minorities, anyone who is not a straight white man,” Hope said at the time. “We are talking about human beings, and the president of the United States is targeting them because he thinks it will gain him political points or whatever.”