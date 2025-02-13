Quantcast
Thursday, February 13, 2025

Tim Walz’s Daughter Goes on Trans Rant after Trump’s Executive Order

'It is dangerous for the trans community, women, minorities, anyone who is not a straight white man...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Hope Walz
Hope Walz / IMAGE: @_johnnymaga via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope, went on a rant after President Donald Trump signed an executive order saying biological men are not allowed to compete with in women’s sports.

The 23-year-old went to TikTok Saturday to bash the order that will protect female athletes.

@hopewalz time to get real about what’s happening #fyp #foryou #tiktok #superbowl ♬ original sound – hopewalz

“It is dangerous for the trans community, women, minorities, anyone who is not a straight white man,” Hope Walz said. “We are talking about human beings, and the president of the United States is targeting them because he thinks it will gain him political points or whatever.”

She claimed she has in the past “felt unsafe” around men, but never around someone who is transgender.

Columnist Dustin Gage took to social media and pointed out one of the flaws with her statements.

“She says she has never felt unsafe around a trans person but has felt unsafe around men. Well, that’s kind of the point of the executive order,” he began. “Getting men out of women’s sports.”

Other social media users shared a similar sentiment as Gage.

“No Hope Walz. Contrary to what your daddy thinks, many of us don’t want men in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, or boys playing in girls sports,” one user wrote. “I’m sorry your parents are perverts.”

The failed vice presidential candidate previously signed a law that forced public schools to provided menstrual products to all students in 4th through 12th grades.

Since Trump signed the executive order, the National Collegiate Athletic Association amended its guidelines. However, some are pushing back against the order.

California Interscholastic Federation immediately stated it would be refusing to follow the new order and would continue to allow biological males to compete in female sports.

Minnesota State High School League, which happens to be the state Walz’s governs, claimed “[s]tudents in Minnesota are allowed to participate consistent with their gender identity.”

