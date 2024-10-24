Quantcast
Thursday, October 24, 2024

Kamala Ally Kinzinger, Hawley Opponent Strike Reporter w/ Shrapnel

'You could’ve killed somebody today, you freaking moron...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Two allies of Vice President Kamala Harris organized a shooting event to showcase their supposed support for the Second Amendment, but it took a dangerous turn as one of them struck a reporter instead. 

Disgraced former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (dubbed by many as a “RINO”) and Democrat Senate candidate Lucas Kunce (who is running against Sen. Josh Hawley) hosted the event on Tuesday to appeal to union members and highlight their military backgrounds. 

During the shooting event, Kunce and Kinzinger fired AR-15 rifles at metal cans positioned five to ten yards away. However, a fragment of shrapnel hit KSHB-TV reporter Ryan Gamboa, who was covering the campaign. 

A photo shared by Kunce on X showed blood dripping from what appeared to be Gamboa’s right hand. KSHB-TV reported that Gamboa was later rushed to the hospital, treated for his injury and later released. 

“Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go,” Kunce nonchalantly wrote on X, sharing photos of the event and of him administering first aid to the reporter. 

“We had four first aid kits, so we were able to take care of the situation, and I’m glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting,” Kunce added. 

Republicans and pro-gun rights advocates criticized Kunce for what they saw as negligence and poor gun safety practices during the event. 

“I know the Kunce campaign needed a shot in the arm, but this is taking it a little far …” Hawley quipped on X. 

Sean Davis, publisher of The Federalist, warned that the incident could have been fatal: “You could’ve killed somebody today, you freaking moron. What kind of a brain dead idiot shoots steel inside 10 yards with a rifle?”

Independent journalist Nick Sortor ridiculed Kunce’s claims of being an “arms control negotiator,” saying, “Dude can’t even control his own arms. Can’t make this sht up.” 

Kunce allegedly informed local law enforcement authorities of the incident, prompting Sheriff Larry Fish of Clinton County, Missouri to issue a statement.

“The incident involved a local news agency reporter who was allegedly struck in the arm by flying shrapnel while covering the target shooting event,” Fish affirmed, according to KSHB “Thankfully, the reporter sustained only minor injuries and later sought medical attention at an area hospital.”

