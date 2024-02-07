NYC Mayor Accuses Biden Admin of Racism, Compares Himself to Jesus

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams blamed his plummeting poll numbers and potential legal challenges on racism, drawing a parallel between his troubles to the trials faced by Jesus.

“We are moving the needle forward,” Adams declared at a Tuesday town hall meeting, according to Fox News. “Is there more to do? You’re darn right there is, but this committed team is getting it done.”

Mayor Eric Adams shows off his diverse administration: “Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the city of New York??!! This is why they hating on me!” He then compares himself to Jesus for assembling such a non-White team. pic.twitter.com/AbhgylBBB2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2024

The mayor went on to praise his deputy mayors—Sheena Wright, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, Ana Almanzar and Maria Torres-Springer—all of whom belong to racial minorities.

“Stand up, stand up, they need to see you. Have you ever seen this much chocolate lead in the city of New York?” Adams remarked to the crowd, prompting applause.

“And then go down the line, look who’s here,” Adams pleaded, before adding: “This is representative of the city. That’s why people hate me. You’re trying to figure out, why the hating on me?”

As recounted by Fox, Adams then incorporated a Biblical reference into his speech. “How many of you go to church?” Adams inquired.

“This is a Matthew 21 and 12 moment. Jesus walked into the temple, he saw them doing wrong in the temple. He did what?” he continued, before answering his own question: “I went to city hall to turn the table over.”

The mayor’s remarks come amid mounting criticism and low poll ratings for his handling of the illegal immigration crisis in the city. Moreover, the Adams campaign is under FBI investigation for alleged campaign finance violations.

Adams drew a comparison between his current situation and the challenges faced by former New York City Mayor David Dinkins. Dinkins, who became the city’s mayor in 1990, lost his re-election bid in 1993 to Rudy Giuliani.

Adams questioned, “And you know what happened with David Dinkins? They wore him down so much that black folks didn’t come out to vote. They said, ‘You know what, we’re not coming out.’ They just beat him and wore him down over and over and over again.”