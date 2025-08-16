Saturday, August 16, 2025

Thieves Grab $2 Million in Jewelry in 2-Minute Heist

A masked suspect threatened workers with bear spray and a Taser, police said, but no one was injured...

U.S. Market Helping Drive Silver Jewelry Demand Higher

(Headline USASmash-and-grab thieves in Seattle made off with an estimated $2 million in diamonds, luxury watches, gold and other items in a daring midday jewelry store robbery that took just about 90 seconds, police said Friday.

Video from the West Seattle store’s surveillance cameras shows four masked suspects shattering the locked glass front door with hammers and then ransacking six display cases Thursday.

One display held around $750,000 worth in Rolex watches, police said in a statement, and another had an emerald necklace valued at $125,000.

A masked suspect threatened workers with bear spray and a Taser, police said, but no one was injured.

“We’re pretty shook up as a staff,” Josh Menashe, vice president of the family-owned store, said by phone Friday. “We’re gonna be closed for a while.”

Menashe said workers finished cleaning up the broken glass and were working on a full inventory of the losses.

Police said they responded to the robbery but the suspects had already fled in a getaway car and eluded a search of the area.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

