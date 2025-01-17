Quantcast
Friday, January 17, 2025

‘The View’ Refugee Says ABC’s Mouthy Leftist ‘Ship Is Sinking’

'She wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood’s name so that she mains relevance because she knows the ship is sinking...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Elisabeth Hasselbeck / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck took to Fox News on Thursday to say that the stars of ABC’s mouthy leftist roundtable show are on a sinking ship.

Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly asked if Hasselbeck “must really miss that noise” after playing clips from The View of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin mouthing off about Carrie Underwood’s upcoming performance at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Deep down, I’m missing out,” Hasselbeck sarcastically responded, calling Hannity’s show “safe territory.”

She added that she “would have loved” to be at the table on The View that day, blasting Behar for her “outlandish” commentary about Underwood.

“She wants us to believe that Carrie Underwood, who won American Idol by American votes. Who had an album and tour called All-American Girl,” Hasselbeck sounded off. “Who actually has spent more time on USO tours serving and helping and donating money to our nation’s finest, our military veterans, is about to perform ‘American the Beautiful’ at the historical event, the inauguration of the President of the United States of America, and that she’s unAmerican.”

Hannity chimed in and said The View co-hosts “cling to their hatred of Donald Trump” and compared the show to late-night comedy shows hemorrhaging viewership.

The Fox News host predicted that The View will ultimately “not survive” because its hosts, like MSNBC and CNN, lie to their audiences.

“You just put a dart right in the center,” Hasselbeck told Hannity.

Hasselbeck revealed Underwood is a friend and blasted Behar for trying to attach her name to the country music star’s name for “selfish personal publicity gain.”

“She wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood’s name so that she mains relevance because she knows the ship is sinking,” Hasselbeck said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Washington Post Distances Itself from ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ for New Mission
Next article
BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy to Run for Governor of Ohio

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com