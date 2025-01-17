‘The View’ Refugee Says ABC’s Mouthy Leftist ‘Ship Is Sinking’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck took to Fox News on Thursday to say that the stars of ABC’s mouthy leftist roundtable show are on a sinking ship.

Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly asked if Hasselbeck “must really miss that noise” after playing clips from The View of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin mouthing off about Carrie Underwood’s upcoming performance at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Deep down, I’m missing out,” Hasselbeck sarcastically responded, calling Hannity’s show “safe territory.”

She added that she “would have loved” to be at the table on The View that day, blasting Behar for her “outlandish” commentary about Underwood.

“She wants us to believe that Carrie Underwood, who won American Idol by American votes. Who had an album and tour called All-American Girl,” Hasselbeck sounded off. “Who actually has spent more time on USO tours serving and helping and donating money to our nation’s finest, our military veterans, is about to perform ‘American the Beautiful’ at the historical event, the inauguration of the President of the United States of America, and that she’s unAmerican.”

Hannity chimed in and said The View co-hosts “cling to their hatred of Donald Trump” and compared the show to late-night comedy shows hemorrhaging viewership.

The Fox News host predicted that The View will ultimately “not survive” because its hosts, like MSNBC and CNN, lie to their audiences.

“You just put a dart right in the center,” Hasselbeck told Hannity.

Performing at President Trump’s epic inauguration in 6 days: Carrie Underwood, The Village People, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, and Rascal Flatts. Butler, Pennsylvania first responders will also be there, as will the MAGA garbage truck. 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E0EAGbeusV — Eddie (@Eddies_X) January 14, 2025

Hasselbeck revealed Underwood is a friend and blasted Behar for trying to attach her name to the country music star’s name for “selfish personal publicity gain.”

“She wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood’s name so that she mains relevance because she knows the ship is sinking,” Hasselbeck said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.