BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy to Run for Governor of Ohio

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Vivek Ramaswamy, co-chair of the incoming Trump administration’s semi-public Department of Government Efficiency, is planning to run for governor of Ohio once his work with DOGE is finished, according to a Friday report from the Washington Post.

Citing two anonymous sources, the Post reported that Ramaswamy plans to run to replace Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is term limited.

“The statement is drafted. It is ready,” the Post’s source said. “Ramaswamy plans to announce his selection after DeWine announces his pick to replace Vice President-elect JD Vance in the Senate.”

DeWine selected Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for the role Friday afternoon, and Ramaswamy announced his bid soon thereafter.

Ramaswamy has come under fire in recent weeks for his vocal support of Elon Musk’s calls to import hundreds of thousands of foreign tech workers and engineers.

Ramaswamy criticized American culture over the holidays, saying U.S. workers are lazy compared to their foreign counterparts.

Ramaswamy, a former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive, then listed what he perceives to be problems with American culture, from watching television instead of studying math, to being overly interested in sports.

He then called for a cultural shift, saying that it can be our “Sputnik moment”—when Russia shocked the U.S. by becoming the first country to successfully launch a satellite into space.

Ramaswamy’s message wasn’t received very well among right-wingers, and he’s been mostly silent on Twitter/X ever since.

Some speculated on Friday that his impending run for Governor is due to the fact that he’s no longer in Trump’s inner circle.

